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30 June marches: Police minister sends stern warning to officers

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By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

3 minute read

28 June 2026

04:12 pm

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He said officers should 'not hesitate to act decisively where the law is broken'.

Police minister Firoz Cachalia has warned officers ahead of 30 June marches. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu.

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Police minister Firoz Cachalia has warned officers not to take sides ahead and restrain themselves ahead of anti-illegal immigration marches across the country on Tuesday.

Dozens of groups are set to hit the streets on 30 June, a “deadline” for all undocumented migrants to leave South Africa.

While concerns have been raised about marches turning violent and groups using the protest to cause unrest, Cachalia said the police will work hard to enforce the law and keep communities safe.

Cachalia said on Sunday that the police must not take sides in the debate on illegal immigration.

“Let me be unequivocal: the South African Police Service is not deployed to prevent lawful demonstrations. We are deployed to ensure that they take place safely, securely and in an orderly manner.

“We are there to protect life, safeguard property, prevent criminality and respond swiftly should any individual seek to exploit these legitimate grievances to commit acts of violence, intimidation, vandalism or any other offence.”

He said officers had a special duty to show discipline and restraint on the day, even in the face of provocation.

“Every member deployed on Tuesday must remember that your authority is derived from the law, and your conduct must always remain within the confines of the law.

“Professionalism, discipline and restraint are not optional-they are fundamental to policing in a constitutional democracy.

“Every decision you make, every instruction you issue and every action you take must be lawful, proportionate and accountable.”

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Act decisively

Still, he said officers should “not hesitate to act decisively where the law is broken”.

“Criminal conduct, regardless of who commits it or under what banner it is committed, must be dealt with firmly and lawfully.

“The public will judge not only the outcome of Tuesday’s operations, but also the manner in which you conduct yourselves.”

WATCH: Cachalia’s message to South Africans.

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