Applications to Nhlanhla Lux’s Military rehab Centre open for 2024

Drug addicts, porn addicts and those struggling with alcoholism are welcome at the Nhlanhla Lux Military School of Rehab.

Operation Dudula President, Dan Hadebe (L) and Soweto Parliament President Nhlanhla Lux briefs a joint media conference to clarify the relationship between the two organizations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Social activist Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has now set his eyes on rehabilitating drug, porn and alcohol addicts.

Lux said he was launching a new Military Rehab Centre in the Eastern Cape.

The rehab Centre which is an initiative of his foundation will use military training and other forms of therapy to enable addicts to quit the habit.

Lux’s rehab offers professional staff and facilities

The Citizen spoke to Lux about his latest project.

“The Military School of Rehab is another example of our inclusive leadership, we help young people regardless of nationality, race, tribe, sexual orientation without considering what political organisation they come from,” he said.

Lux said the Centre will offer some short courses that will enable those that join to have skills they can use when they leave at the end of the year.

“We will give them tactical training, self-defense training they will have people coming in to offer them short courses to help them contribute to the economy when they are done,” he said.

According to Lux patients at the rehab Centre will engage with nature planting their own food and contributing to the life of the community.

“We are getting applications from as far as Botswana and Ethiopia and we are offering a proper facility,” he said.

He said currently the Centre has 40 registered patients across both genders.

“For those that cannot afford there will be funds to subsidise them but a small payment will be needed,” he said.

Real guns will not be used

Lux said he will be involved in the military training and fitness sessions at the rehab Centre. Despite some form of military training being offered he said there would no guns training offered.

“We want them to come out as better people and maybe some of the skills will help them if they want a future in the private security industry,” he said.

He said the Centre was big enough to accommodate at least 100 patients.

Lux said the unveiling of the rehab Centre was an indication that he meant what he said when he was in a legal battle with an EFF member who was allegedly selling drugs in Soweto.