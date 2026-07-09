Blame game as R371m Thembisa housing project stalled for years

Thousands of promised homes remain unfinished as authorities dispute responsibility for the stalled Thembisa housing project.

It’s no wonder a R371 million housing project in Thembisa is going nowhere – with both Gauteng and Ekurhuleni’s housing departments saying the abandoned ruins do not fall under their jurisdictions.

The finger-pointing and passing the buck happened earlier this year on a similarly derelict construction project in Vosloorus, also in Ekurhuleni.

Authorities dispute responsibility

The construction of the R371 million housing project in Thembisa ext 25, comprising 3 500 housing units, started in 2018 and halted in 2021.

When The Citizen visited the site recently, tall trees and long grass were evidence that the area had clearly not been maintained or cleaned for a long time.

Almost all the housing blocks were vandalised, with windows broken and doors and window frames removed.

At one of the buildings, there was a security guard who was not wearing uniform.

Some parts of the building were constructed with asbestos, a material the government announced should not be used as it endangers the lives of those in close proximity to the building site.

The Citizen contacted the City of Ekurhuleni to establish when construction will recommence, but the city said questions should be sent to the provincial department of housing.

Gauteng provincial housing department spokesperson Tahir Sema also distanced his department from the matter, saying: “The project you refer to, the Thembisa ext 25 housing project, falls under the jurisdiction of the City of Ekurhuleni and is not a project of the department.

“The budget for the project was not allocated or administered by us, therefore we are not in a position to respond to questions on its budget, expenditure or the circumstances under which construction stopped. We therefore advise that your questions be directed to the City of Ekurhuleni, which is best placed to provide accurate and complete information.”

Residents left without answers

The project has been left incomplete despite a rocketing local housing backlog. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

It is not the first time the two entities have averted questions by denying responsibility.

Last month, they did the same when asked about the unfinished construction of more than 100 RDP housing units in Vosloorus.

A Thembisa resident, who asked not to be named in fear of reprisal, said: “I am one of the people who were promised to be accommodated at one of the housing units, but construction has stopped without any explanation.”

He said the community was happy when they saw construction taking place.

Little did they know the project would stop.

The concerned resident said when they inquired about the project, local leaders did not give them straight answers.

“We are shack dwellers while there are empty houses here. On several occasions, the angry residents tried in vain to occupy the houses, but security officers stopped them. I am one of the people who applied for a house, but now I don’t know what is happening.”

The resident said there were only three security officers taking care of all the blocks on the site, which was concerning because criminals gained access easily and vandalised the property.

ActionSA demands accountability

The unfinished flatlets have become easy prey for criminals and vandals. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

ActionSA Gauteng spokesperson Mongezi Ntsebenzo said the party has been pushing government to address the problems surrounding the project.

“This is an example of government failure, poor planning and a complete lack of oversight. It is unacceptable a project of this magnitude has been left as a ghost town for nearly five years while thousands remain desperate for dignified housing.”

Ntsebenzo added that last month the party met Human Settlements management and they promised to deal with the issue, but nothing has happened.

“Over 3 000 intended housing units remain empty shell structures, vulnerable to vandalism, theft and illegal occupation, while the local housing backlog continues to rocket.”

He said ActionSA has been fighting for accountability on this project at both municipal and provincial levels.

The party has already submitted formal questions in the Gauteng legislature and through its caucus in the City of Ekurhuleni, he said.

“We are demanding transparency on exactly what led to the project stalling and why contractual consequence management was not enforced sooner.

“We are forcing the city and department to take residents into their confidence regarding the legal and financial status of the independent service provider appointed to the project,” said Ntsebenzo.

He added there was a need for a forensic audit of the R371 million expenditure and a concrete timeline to unblock the project so that rightful beneficiaries can finally be allocated their units.

In May, Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said during a visit to the site with other officials, including Gauteng MEC for human settlements Tasneem Motara, the project was expected to recommence by 1 July.

She said the province had 1.3 million people on the waiting list, but only 400 000 applications were approved due to budget constraints.