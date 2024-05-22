Another boat capsizes on West Coast, one dead, one missing

The search is ongoing.

Another fishing boat capsized on the West Coast on Tuesday, leaving one person dead and another missing.

According to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environmental Affairs, Barbara Creecy, the search for the missing fisherman continues.

“This has been a tragic week in the fisheries sector, with two fatal incidents happening one after the other. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family of the fisherman who lost his life. In the same breath, our thoughts and prayers are with the missing fisherman and his family,” said Creecy.

On Monday, a small private single-motor craft capsized at the Mzimkhulu River Mouth, Port Shepstone.

The man in his 50s was swept out to sea while in the water with his damaged craft.

The NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Dawn was launched, and upon arrival at the scene, the solo skipper, wearing a life jacket, was found paddling his craft toward the shoreline.

The man’s son had launched a surfboard to assist his father in the water.

“They reached rocks along the shoreline where members of the public helped them get out of the water and onto the rocks. The damaged craft washed ashore onto the beach and was recovered,” said the NSRI.

In another incident on Saturday, the NSRI Gqeberha duty crew rescued four men aboard a ski boat.

The boat had capsized by a wave in the surf zone during their launch to go to sea.

The NSRI brought the four crew members safely to shore.

More boats capsize

On Sunday, the department called off the search for 11 missing fishermen after a hake deep-sea trawl vessel sank off the West Coast.

Nine other fishermen survived the incident after they managed to deploy an emergency craft.

The minister will visit the families of the deceased crew on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the NSRI has appealed to boaters, sailors, paddlers, bathers, anglers, and coastal hikers to take note of the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warnings before setting out.

“We advise caution. We appeal to members of the public and the maritime community to keep safety top of mind,” said the NSRI.

The SAWS issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday.