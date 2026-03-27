Bonko Khoza stars in new Mfundi Vundla stage play, Man with No Surname

Powerful new play explores identity, memory, justice and the emotional scars of political struggle.

Dark Secrets and moral battles shake Joburg stage as Man with No Surname stuns audiences.

There is a quiet tension building inside the Lesedi Theatre at Joburg Theatre. Man With No Surname makes its much-anticipated run from 27 March to 12 April.

Far from a conventional night at the theatre, the production arrives as a layered and unsettling exploration of what it means to carry history in your own body. At the same time, it shows what it means to try living in the present.

The story centres on Thabo, a successful doctor whose reputation as a former freedom fighter once gave his life clear meaning.

Years after the struggle that defined his youth, he is confronted with a deeply personal crisis when the woman he loves becomes the victim of sexual violence.

The incident shatters his sense of certainty, forcing him to interrogate the values he once believed were unshakeable.

In the process, he begins to question whether the moral courage he showed in the past still exists within him.

His emotional journey is mirrored by Moruti, a writer returning to South Africa after years of self-imposed exile in the United States.

Coming home proves more complicated than expected.

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Memory clings to him in uncomfortable ways, pulling him back into unresolved tensions. As a result, he is forced to confront his own ideas about masculinity, belonging, and responsibility.

Through his eyes, audiences experience the disorientation of returning to a place that feels both familiar and foreign at the same time.

The encounters between these two men drive the production forward with raw intensity.

Their conversations move between warmth and confrontation, revealing how personal relationships often become battlegrounds for larger national anxieties.

The play does not offer easy answers. Instead, it invites viewers to sit with the discomfort and to reflect on how the legacy of political struggle continues to shape private lives long after the slogans and songs have faded.

The script comes from veteran creative voice Mfundi Vundla, whose storytelling has long examined the emotional cost of social change.

His return to the stage feels deliberate and timely. This is especially true in a moment when conversations around accountability and healing remain urgent.

Guiding the production is theatre director James Ngcobo, known for drawing intimate and emotionally honest performances from his casts.

Under his direction, the play unfolds in a way that feels both stripped down and deeply immersive. This approach allows silence and stillness to carry as much weight as dialogue.

Actors Bonko Khoza and Pakamisa Zwedala anchor the narrative with performances that feel lived-in rather than staged.

Their dynamic captures the fragility of male friendship and the quiet vulnerability that often hides beneath outward strength.

By the time the lights come up, Man With No Surname leaves audiences with more questions than answers.

That seems to be the point.

It is less about spectacle and more about confrontation. The play urges viewers to consider how history shapes identity and whether true moral courage can survive the passage of time.