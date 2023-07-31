‘Bring it on, we aren’t the ANC’- Malema challenges DA over ‘Kill the Boer’ court plans

By Kyle Zeeman

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to the Democratic Alliance’s plans to take him and his party to the United Nations Human Rights Council for their chanting of the controversial “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer”.

The line was chanted during the EFF’s 10th anniversary celebrations at the FNB Stadium, in Soweto, on Saturday. DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party intents to file charges against Malema with the United Nations Human Rights Council and approaching Parliament’s ethics committee over the matter.

Responding to Steenhuisen‘s announcement of action against Malema, the EFF leader challenged his rival.

Bring it on, small boy. We are not the ANC”.

Malema earlier thanked supporters and party leaders for making its 10th anniversary rally a success.

In a speech on Monday, Steenhuisen said it would take Malema “head-on”.

“Julius Malema has resurrected the demon of hatred, division and ethnic violence in South Africa. He is determined to ignite the civil war our country narrowly averted in the 1990s. The DA will not look away. We are confronting this bloodthirsty tyrant head-on.

‘Park the envy’

Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance Gayton McKenzie praised Malema and the EFF saying it was time to “park our envy”.

“Some people are for Malema, some against him, I am against him but we should all park our envy, what he and EFF did at FNB is impressive beyond. Let’s just be silent or clap but leave the hate on this matter, he did it. Salute”

