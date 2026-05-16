‘We saw on Twitter’: Shock over Brown Mogotsi arrest as lawyers say he maintains innocence

Mogotsi has denied that he faked his assassination attempt.

The arrest of political fixer Brown Mogotsi on Friday, 15 May 2026, has set off claims from his legal team that the move was unexpected and improperly timed.

The matter unfolded just moments after he completed testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

It is linked to a November 2025 alleged assassination attempt in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

The incident on 3 November saw Mogotsi’s Chevrolet vehicle being hit by 11 bullets, with two of those rounds striking the driver’s seat.

However, authorities now allege that the self-proclaimed undercover agent staged the shooting.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), preliminary investigations indicate that the 9mm firearm in question has been linked with other violent crimes, including murder and attempted murder cases.

Lawyers question timing of Brown Mogotsi’s arrest

Mogotsi’s lawyers, Makau William Sekgatja and Nthabiseng Mohumane, confirmed that their client was arrested shortly after leaving the commission and while travelling home.

“It happened immediately after [he testified at] the commission. I’m not sure about the exact time,” Sekgatja told eNCA on Friday evening.

“From our client’s perspective, this has everything to do with his evidence at the Madlanga commission today and his recusal application that he made.

“That’s what he believes in relation to the reason behind this arrest,” he added.

Sekgatja indicated that Mogotsi is expected to face charges of defeating the ends of justice, but stressed that the arrest came as a shock.

“We were never alerted to this particular arrest. We have always been available to bring our client before the members of the police in the event that they needed to arrest him or they needed him in relation to any investigation.

“But we were very much surprised. After we left the commission, we saw on Twitter [now X] that our client had been arrested, and we had no details in relation to that.”

The legal team emphasised that Mogotsi rejects the allegations against him.

“Our client is actually shocked that the investigation has revealed that he either attempted or defeated the ends of justice. He maintains his innocence in relation to that.”

Mogotsi previously claimed that a white vehicle trailed him shortly before the alleged attack.

He is due to make an appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Madlanga commission allegations

Beyond the shooting, Mogotsi has been implicated in wider allegations at the Madlanga commission

He has been accused of acting as an intermediary between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu – who is currently on special leave – and criminally accused tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The allegations were first publicly raised by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025.

Mogotsi previously stated at the Madlanga comission that he was working as a Crime Intelligence contact agent.

However, evidence presented on Friday challenged this assertion, although, it was confirmed that he had only briefly served as an informant in 2001.

The Madlanga commission is expected to temporarily suspend hearings as it prepares its second interim report, which is scheduled to be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 29 May.