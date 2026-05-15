Brown Mogotsi arrested for allegedly staging assassination attempt – reports

Police say they arrested a suspect who faked a 2025 shooting and that the firearm used has been linked to murders cases.

After a tense day at the Madlanga commission, political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi has reportedly been arrested for allegedly staging an assassination attempt.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that a multidisciplinary team executed a warrant of arrest and detained a suspect for defeating the ends of justice.

Police arrested Mogotsi for defeating the ends of justice – reports

“The case emanates from the alleged staging of an attempted assassination on the suspect’s life in Vosloorus,” the police said on Friday night.

According to media reports, the police arrested Mogotsi.

In November 2025, the self-proclaimed contact agent reported that unknown gunmen ambushed him while he was driving a red Chevrolet in Vosloorus.

Mogotsi claimed gunmen in a white bakkie opened fire on his car. Police recovered about 11 bullet casings from the crime scene.

However, there were doubts at the time about whether the assassination attempt was staged.

Couple saw man shoot Chevrolet

A couple told The Sowetan they saw a man in a speeding red Chevrolet stop in an open space near the N3, get out of the car with a gun, and then fire several shots at the same car.

Saps’ preliminary investigations also revealed that the firearm used in the incident has been linked to other serious and violent crimes. These include cases of murder and attempted murder.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 May 2026,” the police said.

Mogotsi’s reported arrest comes after he left the Madlanga commission, where he was testifying.

Tense day at Madlanga commission

He had a tense day as his bid to recuse evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson was dismissed by the commission’s chairperson, Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

He refused to answer questions, saying he didn’t want to incriminate himself before agreeing after consulting with his legal team.

“I’m not going to incriminate myself,” he said.