Kunene at the crossroads

Trouble started when he was at home of arrested man.

Has the political career of former City of Joburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene come to an end?

Experts who spoke to The Citizen yesterday, after Kunene announced his resignation at the weekend, feel he might not be able to bounce back.

The start of Kunene’s problems

Kunene’s problems started when he was found at the home of a man who was being arrested in connection with the murder of the late DJ Oupa Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody.

Since then, Kunene’s credibility has been hanging in the balance. He claimed he was there to accompany a journalist who wanted to do a story.

A few days ago, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Gayton McKenzie, suspended Kunene and launched an investigation.

“Until he is fully cleared, he has agreed to step aside from his role in the PA,” McKenzie said. Kunene handed in his resignation as MMC on Friday.

ALSO READ: Suspended Kenny Kunene resigns as councillor and MMC for transport in Joburg

Why was Kunene accompanying a journalist?

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said: “He was caught with the guy who has been arrested for the murder of DJ Sumbody.

“The argument that is being advanced doesn’t make sense. Why would you, as a politician, accompany a journalist? This is strengthening the allegations.”

The scandal would affect the PA “because now the DA is using the allegations to attack the party”, he said.

End of political career

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said: “I don’t think it’s the end of his political career. We must understand that Kunene is a creation of McKenzie.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see him emerge somewhere else as a PA representative in the future. Don’t be surprised if you see him in parliament.”

Reputation management expert Tshepo Matseba said Kunene’s proximity to the businessman facing murder charges undermined his credibility and trustworthiness – even if the full details of their connection were unclear.

“For Kunene, the decision to step down as deputy president of the PA and his position as Gauteng’s MMC of transport shows a degree of accountability. His willingness to make these moves suggests an understanding of the reputational damage caused by the situation.”

ALSO READ: Joburg council has ‘no jurisdiction over Kenny Kunene, it’s a police matter,’ Morero says [VIDEO]

Whistle-blowers

Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, DA Joburg caucus leader, said the party wants some contracts awarded by Kunene’s former department to be investigated.

“Whistle-blowers have alerted us to major irregularities in the procurement processes at Joburg Roads Agency and Metropolitan Trading Company.”

She said one of particular interest was the terminated contract to repair damage to Lilian Ngoyi Street in the Johannesburg CBD, caused by a gas explosion.

Corruption must end

Willem Els, from the Institute for Security Studies, said given that Kunene was the MMC, a politician who associated with a known criminal and someone who has been mentioned by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, it does not ring well.

“It creates the impression that he is in collusion, or he might be protecting him (the accused). Politicians and criminals should not sit around the same table. We are tired of corruption,” said Els.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe declined to confirm if Kunene was being investigated for being found in the home of a high-profile suspect. Kunene did not respond to a request for comment.

NOW READ: WATCH: Kenny Kunene shows off his Amapiano DJing skills