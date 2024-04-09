Calls for thorough investigation into death of metro police officer in Soweto

Questions have been raised about a fatal altercation between a female JMPD officer and the South African Police.

The DA in the City of Johannesburg has said it was concerned about the death of a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer at the hands of the South African Police Service (Saps).

Calls for investigation

Michael Sun, the DA shadow MMC for Public Safety in the City of Johannesburg, said the incident should be thoroughly investigated to uncover the truth behind the officer’s death.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family affected by this tragic incident. A thorough investigation must be conducted to uncover the truth,” Sun said.

Preliminary reports revealed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) indicate the Saps pursued a reckless driver in Dobsonville, Soweto.

When Saps stopped and were to arrest the suspect, the mother of the suspect came out of the house and an argument ensued between Saps and the suspect’s mother (who was a member of the JMPD). The suspect’s mother then returned to the house to fetch her gun and shot at the Saps, who returned fire and the JMPD member was killed.

Sun said the DA would be seeking answers from the leadership of the metro police about the incident.

“The DA will be making inquiries at a city level to gather more information about the events that transpired. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Johannesburg,” he said.

This was the second time in the City of Johannesburg that a metro police officer was involved in an altercation with Saps officials.

A few months ago, a metro police officer was killed in Braamfontein outside a popular night club after having an altercation with an off-duty police officer.

The incident is still under investigation.

A video of the JMPD officer being shot in Braamfontein went viral on social media at the time. It is understood that both officers involved had been intoxicated. A voicenote, allegedly made by the Saps officer also went viral, in which he was heard saying it was either he dies or the JMPD officer dies.