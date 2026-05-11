Weather alert: Level 8 flood warning for WC as heavy rain and winds threaten the coast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of disruptive rain, damaging waves and winds forecast for the Western Cape and Eastern Cape on Tuesday, while Gauteng, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal stay fine and warm.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for tomorrow: 12 May 2026.

Cloudy & cold conditions are expected to persist over the western parts of RSA, with scattered to widespread rain & showers. As well as damaging winds, otherwise partly cloudy & cool. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/fXRrQpVa2B — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 11, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 8 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads, bridges and formal and informal settlements; mudslides; and danger to life due to fast-flowing rivers expected over the mountainous regions of Drakenstein, Stellenbosch, the western parts of Theewaterskloof, the City of Cape Town, Breede Valley and Witzenberg local municipalities of the Western Cape.

Saws also issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain, leading to flooding of roads, low-lying bridges, and formal and informal settlements, expected over the southern West Coast and western parts of the Overberg Districts, as well as the Knysna and Plettenberg Bay municipalities in the Western Cape.

An orange level 6 warning for damaging winds and waves leading to danger to navigation at sea and damage to coastal infrastructure is expected along the coast between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

The South African Weather Service also warned of damaging winds and waves, leading to danger to navigation at sea along the coast between Alexander Bay and Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay and East London. A yellow level 4 warning was issued.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of low-lying bridges, and formal as well as informal settlements are expected over the northern parts of the West Coast, eastern parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts of the Western Cape, as well as along the south coast of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

The weather service has further issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves, leading to danger to navigation at sea, along the coast between East London and Port Edward.

Damaging interior winds are expected to damage formal and informal settlements, cause power interruptions, and close some routes due to falling trees over the central parts of the Western Cape and along the Garden Route. An orange level 5 warning was issued.

Saws warned of damaging winds, leading to localised damage to informal settlements, falling trees, and localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes over the southern parts of the country. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for storm surge, leading to localised flooding of low-lying coastal areas, between Saldanha Bay and Algoa Bay.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger is expected in places in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo.

Advisories

The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape, the western interior of the Western Cape and in places in the Eastern Cape until Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 12 May 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in places.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect fine conditions in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south. Windy conditions are expected in the extreme south and east.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog in the west; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain over the central and southern parts. It will be fine in the north-east and very cold in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog in places; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy, windy and cool to cold, with scattered to widespread showers and rain, but isolated in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain, scattered to widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to cold, but warm along the coast. Isolated showers and rain are expected except in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and warm weather but cool in places in the extreme west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.