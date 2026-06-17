Chatsworth horror: Two burned alive in late‑night head‑on collision

The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated and transported to the hospital under police guard.

Two men were burned to death after a head‑on collision between two bakkies erupted into flames in a late-night crash.

The accident occurred on the M1 Higginson Highway in Chatsworth late Tuesday night, leaving paramedics powerless to save them.

Crash

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 11pm.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos and carnage as they found that two vehicles, both bakkies, had collided head-on. Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that two male occupants were severely entrapped in one of the vehicles.

“As Paramedics approached the vehicle, the vehicle burst into flames, and unfortunately, there was nothing Paramedics could do except wait for the eThekwini Fire Department. Once the fire had been extinguished, Paramedics assessed the patients; however, both men had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Investigation

Jamieson added that the second driver sustained minor injuries and was treated and transported to the hospital under police guard.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown; however, Saps were in attendance and will be investigating further.

Multi-vehicle crash

Meanwhile, one man was killed and five others injured in a multi‑vehicle crash that brought chaos to the N2 northbound near Durban on Tuesday night.

Jamieson said three vehicles were involved in the collision just before 9pm, leaving wreckage strewn across all lanes of the highway.

“A driver in his thirties was found entrapped and declared dead at the scene after firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free him. Five other patients were treated on site before being taken to various Durban hospitals.”

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Eastern Cape crash

Earlier this week, five people were killed in a devastating crash between a bakkie and a long‑distance bus, the Eastern Cape Department of Transport confirmed.

The accident occurred on the N2 near Peddie on Monday morning.

Eastern Cape Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said four occupants of the bakkie were declared dead when emergency services arrived on the scene.

Binqose said a fifth occupant later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the scene, bringing the total number of fatalities to five.

Binqose said the bus, which was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town, was carrying passengers at the time of the collision.