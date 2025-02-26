Chesnay Keppler murder case postponed due to power failure.

Buthelezi was due to appear virtually, but the case has again been postponed to 27 March.

A power outage has caused a delay in the proceedings of the Chesnay Keppler murder case.

The man accused of killing the 22-year-old Gauteng traffic warden was due to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 26 February, via audio-visual remand, but proceedings were postponed on the day.

Due to alleged hostility shown to the accused at previous appearances, the court accepted requests for Mandla Buthelezi to appear remotely via audio-visual remand (AVR).

Family opposing bail

Buthelezi, who was a police sergeant at the time, was arrested in hospital after Keppler was found shot dead on Boxing Day, 26 December 2024.

The accused was receiving treatment at the hospital after allegedly attempting to commit suicide following an altercation that allegedly led to Keppler’s death.

Passionate members of the community supporting Keppler’s family chanted the victim’s name and declared “no bail for Mandla”.

The matter has been postponed several times, including in January, when the accused’s lawyer was not present for his client’s appearance.

While the family of the victim and their supporters are opposing bail, information shared outside court suggests Buthelezi will be abandoning his bail application.

Following Wednesday’s postponement, the 42-year-old Buthelezi is scheduled to again appear remotely on 27 March.

Community to maintain protests

The victim’s father, Trevor Keppler, expressed his displeasure at Buthelezi being given permission to appear remotely.

“We’re going to have that pain for the rest of our lives, but he has to appear on camera. I am very disappointed by the system,” Keppler told a gathering outside the court on Wednesday.

The victim’s father and the lawyer seeking justice for Chesnay urged the community supporters not to let the postponements slow their moral momentum.

“Your support in court is very important. A lot of sentiment is expressed to the court with you being present. Our affection and love for our child does not stop because of a series of postponements,” said the lawyer.

“Nothing is going to be dealt with in secrecy. Sit die ding in die lig,” he continued.

