Crocodile tears off boy’s arm at fishing resort

A seven-year-old boy’s arm was ripped off by a crocodile at Roodekoppies Dam. His family is seeking donations for his medical expenses.

Johandré Blom has been hospitalised after a crocodile attack last Friday afternoon. Picture: Supplied

A seven-year-old boy, who survived a crocodile attack last Friday, is being treated at the Netcare Alberton Hospital.

Johandré Blom’s left arm was ripped off during the attack at Emanzini Fishing Resort at Roodekoppies Dam. He was taken to hospital in a helicopter due to the severity of his injuries.

Family friend Juan van der Merwe said Blom had underwent more surgery yesterday morning.

Boy underwent more surgery for crocodile attack

Van der Merwe said Blom hadn’t realised he was injured because he is sedated and in an induced coma.

“He woke up yesterday briefly, he knows his parents are there, he asked them when he was going home,” he said.

Van der Merwe said Blom’s parents remained positive but it was still a long road to recovery, especially with the hospital costs.

He said the Blom family had to cancel their medical aid early this year and now needed millions towards medical bills.

“Just the hospital treatment is R5.9 million and then there are doctor bills that add up.

Fundraising

That’s why we created a BackaBuddy account to help raise funds,” he said.

This week, Van der Merwe and Blom’s father, Corné, appeared on a Jacaranda FM show and R310 000 was raised towards the boy’s medical bills.

“It is not a nice sight to see your child lie there in hospital,” Blom said, describing seeing his son in hospital after the attack as difficult and emotional.

He said his son, who was playing with a friend in water 30cm deep, tried to free himself more than five times.

Reptile expert Johan Marais described the attack as tragic and warned crocodiles were more dangerous than other animals.

Crocodiles more dangerous than other animals

“People underestimate crocodiles. Any crocodile over two metres long is very dangerous and could kill an adult easily,” he said.

Marais said crocodiles don’t have sharp teeth like sharks but used to “death roll” by grabbing the prey and spinning with them to break off a piece of meat.

He said crocodiles were opportunist animals, whether it was a human or a dog in shallow water. “They pounce and try their luck”.