Crowdfunding campaign started to help Midrand fire victims: Here’s how you can help

These are just some of the items that are needed.

When Thembisile M saw the Midrand fire incident trending on social media early this week, she didn’t hesitate to take action.

The Midrand fire that broke out at the Broadwalk Urban Village complex affected nearly 130 apartments on Tuesday evening.

One woman died while some residents sustained injuries while attempting to escape the fire.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the injured individuals to the nearest healthcare facilities for further medical care.

Community comes together

Without a second thought, Thembisile, a small business owner who also lives in Midrand, gathered supplies from her home and local stores, then headed to the scene to offer assistance.

Thembisile’s natural instinct to help quickly evolved into a coordinated relief effort, drawing support from the community.

“Once I woke up and saw it [the fire] trending, I didn’t even think about it. I just took a shower, told my husband I was going and started coordinating relief efforts.

“It was just natural,” she said in an interview with The Citizen.

As the scope of the disaster became clear, Thembisile utilised social media to organise donations and volunteers.

She posted requests for specific items and assistance, and the community responded in force.

Thembisile’s catering business background proved invaluable in preparing and distributing meals to the victims.

What do the people who lost their home in Midrand yesterday need and how can we help.

I have clothes for boy size 1-4

Man size 38

And women’s clothes.

Should we bring tea & sandwiches?

How can I help?

Blankets I can spare? — Thembisile (@thembie_deep) September 25, 2024

She said the outpouring of support was overwhelming. People donated clothes, blankets, utensils, and non-perishable food items.

“I posted that I needed hands, and people brought hands. And when I got there, people were still in pyjamas. So I started posting that people needed clothes, and people were calling asking where to come. And I was telling them, come to where the disaster happened, and people started bringing clothes. And now people started, like, changing and wearing normal clothes because they had been in pyjamas for most of the day,” she said.

Local businesses chip in

The lady’s selflessness inspired others to follow suit.

She said local businesses, including McDonald’s, contributed to the relief efforts. A church even offered temporary accommodation for some of the affected families.

“McDonald’s brought like 24 cups of coffee. Someone else also brought Chicken Licken for like 50 people. More bread and eggs were donated yesterday and people had lunch at the local church.”

A counsellor donated R1,000 for lunch.

Challenges

Despite the generosity, challenges persisted. She said government intervention was lacking, with disaster management officials directing her to call other departments.

Thembisile expressed frustration with the bureaucratic hurdles.

According to the good samaritan, a local councillor on Thursday availed a local community hall for 24 people who were left destitute. This was however not considered a viable option as the hall did not have connected electricity or proper sanitation facilities.

“One of the men from the disaster management came yesterday, and he promised mattresses and blankets. That is yet to come to fruition,” she said.

Thembisile said the Member of the Mayoral Committee Mgcini Tshwaku, also visited the site but only referred her to the disaster management team.

Back-a-buddy campaign

A Back-a-Buddy campaign, aimed at providing sustained support to the affected families was opened on Wednesday.

At the time of publishing, the campaign had garnered R4 980. The goal post is R200 000.

To support the Midrand fire victims, donations can be dropped off at:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 17 Jason Street, Vorna Valley, Midrand (Opposite Waterfall Heights).

Needed items include:

•⁠ ⁠Clothing (boys, girls, men, women)

•⁠ Mattresses and blankets

•⁠ ⁠Utensils

•⁠ ⁠Appliances

•⁠ ⁠Non-perishable food

•⁠ ⁠School supplies (shoes, bags, stationery)

•⁠ ⁠Financial assistance

Please see below official drop off location for any donations pic.twitter.com/k3kDc3PmiR — Thembisile (@thembie_deep) September 27, 2024

While some of the victims have found temporary residence with friends, colleagues, relatives and, acquaintances, Thembisile acknowledged that this was not a sustainable solution.

“Most of them have families, coming with two or three kids and their spouses, and you might find that the person [providing accomodation] lives in a bachelor apartment. It’s not necessarily a long-term solution.”