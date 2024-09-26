Midrand complex fire survivors share their escape stories

Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand residents share their struggle to recover belongings after a fire destroyed most of the complex.

The Broadwalk Urban Village complex in Midrand yesterday after being gutted by a fire on Tuesday night in which one person died. Picture: Michel Bega

After a blaze tore through Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand on Tuesday night, where most of the 130 units at the complex were destroyed, residents said yesterday they were grappling with the aftermath of the fire.

Shattered glass, collapsed roofs and black fire marks were all that remained of the two-storey block of flats.

The fire displaced hundreds of residents and claimed one life.

Occupants gathered on the pavement grass, some still in their nightwear while a small group handed out meals to the visibly exhausted survivors. None of the residents were allowed near or into the building.

Sihle Ndlovu, one of the survivors, said she was one of the last people to exit the building. She had been alone in her flat when the fire broke out.

What remains of part of The Broadwalk Urban Village complex in Midrand after a fire on Tuesday night. Picture: Michel Bega

“I was in the bath and I kept wondering why the fire alarm was ringing nonstop. We didn’t hear anything at first. There was a lot of commotion because we stayed at the far end. I quickly wrapped myself in a towel and ran out. I grabbed my clothes, laptop, ID and purse and rushed outside. Just as we ran out, the roof exploded,” she said.

“I had to get dressed behind a tree because I didn’t have enough time. By the time we got outside, there were already people watching our lives go up in smoke. The only thing I wish I had time to grab was my baby pictures and my certificates.”

Many of the families went to hotels and B&Bs in the vicinity overnight.

Emergency services said firefighting operations continued until 4am.

Yesterday, fire crews combed through the scene most of the day while desperate residents waited anxiously to gain entrance and recover what they could from their homes in a painstaking effort to rebuild.

Residents of Broadwalk Urban Village complex in Midrand after it was gutted by a fire, which claimed the life of one person. Picture: Michel Bega

Sibongile Nkabinde, one of the resident, shared her frustration: “The only reason we’re here is to get our belongings and go. We’ve been waiting, hoping to recover some of our items, but we haven’t been able to get inside. We’re exhausted. We barely slept and just want to get some rest.”

The building, previously used as an office park, had been leased as rental apartments since 2018 by Mafedi Properties.

Tebogo Seloane, a resident, recounted the harrowing ordeal trying to find a woman who lived at the complex: “We tried opening the door but couldn’t, so we broke a glass and managed to open the door. The smoke was thick and black and we couldn’t get inside to check if the lady was in there. The fire had started spreading, and we began kicking down doors, calling on people to get out.”

The woman was later found dead.

“It’s a tragedy. The woman was quiet, kept to herself. We have questions about how the fire started.”

