DA demands probe into Tshwane deputy mayor over tender allegations

The party is demanding an inquiry to determine if Modise declared his financial interests.

A storm is brewing over Tshwane as the DA pushes for a probe against the city’s deputy mayor, Eugene Modise, who is accused of having an interest in tenders relating to the city.

Senior political lecturer at North-West University Dr Benjamin Rapanyane said the allegations were serious and could raise a conflict of interest in financial dealings within the city.

“To ensure full compliance with the governance and ethical standards, the deputy mayor must comply with the law to establish if he benefited from the contract,” he said.

DA request transparency

DA Tshwane spokesperson on finance Jacqui Uys said her party had submitted questions to mayor Nasiphi Moya around critical areas to be probed to get the truth about the allegations of corruption swarming around Modise.

“Because Moya has said the investigation into Modise will be treated as any other impartial investigation into corruption in the city, the DA believes the full truth must be probed and no fundamental area of concern should be excluded,” she said.

Uys said she had written to Moya demanding a probe to determine if Modise declared his interest in the company doing business with the municipality in the financial years when he was both a councillor and director/shareholder of the company and when such a declaration was made.

Uys also said it should be determined whether Modise was still a shareholder of the company or holds a beneficial interest in the company, such as a credit loan account, and, if not, how and when he divested his ownership and financial interests in the company.

City of Tshwane mayoral spokesperson Zintle Mahlati said the office had noted the statement but could not comment on it.

Modise has also not yet commented on the matter.

