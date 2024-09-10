Daily news update: MK MPs lose court bid | State wants Mboro’s magistrate recused | Mapimpi to be a father

In today’s news, the High Court dismissed a bid from axed MK members of Parliament to prevent their replacements from being sworn in, the state prosecutor in the ‘Pastor Mboro’ case has argued the magistrate should recuse herself, and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen’s new chief of staff will earn a salary of R120 000 per month.

In entertainment, Springbok Makazole Mapimpi is set to become a dad while the baby daughter of actor Alvin Bruinders and his wife, Anrika, died a day after being born.

In sport, Springbok winger Sibusiso Nkosi has been banned for three years after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, and three cricketers will make their debuts for the Proteas in series starting next week.

News today: 10 September 2024

Fired MK party MPs suffer blow in court as interdict dismissed with costs

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party MPs have suffered a blow after their interdict application was dismissed.

Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town delivered its ruling, dismissing the urgent application with costs.

Defence asks for evidence as state seeks magistrate’s recusal in Pastor Mboro case

The state is seeking the recusal of the magistrate presiding over the case against Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng and his two co-accused.

Paseka ‘Pastor Mboro’ Motsoeneng at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on 7 August 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Motsoeneng and his bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, returned to the dock at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Steenhuisen’s chief of staff Cabanac to earn almost R120k a month

Amid the controversy surrounding Roman Cabanac’s appointment, it has been revealed that Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen’s new chief of staff will earn a salary of nearly R120 000 per month.

DA leader and Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen speaks during an interview at his office in Pretoria on 20 August 2024. Picture: Gallo Images / Tebogo Letsie

Steenhuisen disclosed this information in a parliamentary response to a question posed by Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader, Mmusi Maimane, who enquired about the total number of staff employed in the minister’s office for support roles.

Vaal River reopens after 398 hectares of invasive species removed

The Vaal River has officially reopened after local government and community groups worked for months to clear invasive plants in the water.

Boats seen on the Vaal River over the weekend. Picture: Vaal River Rats South Africa Facebook page

Water lettuce and hyacinth had overrun the Vaal River Barrage Reservoir late last year, Rand Water said on Monday about the iconic river that forms the border between Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and North West to the north, and the Free State to the south.

Over 6 000 foreign nationals are employed in government departments

The number of foreign nationals employed by the South African government has been noted in a parliament question and answer session.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Minister of Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi answered questions on the matter posed by ActionSA’s Dr Tebogo Letlape.

Mapimpi set to be a dad, Rassie clears the air

South Africa’s beloved Springbok Makazole Mapimpi is joining some of his teammates in fatherhood and fans are overjoyed.

Makazole Mapimpi of the Springboks during the Test match between South Africa and Portugal at Toyota Stadium on 20 July 2024 in Bloemfontein. Picture: Gallo Images

Speculations surrounding the rugby player’s love life have been put to rest by Rassie Erasmus. During a media briefing on Thursday, the Springbok coach addressed Mapimpi’s absence from recent games.

Alvin and Anrika’s princess ‘got her angel wings’

Actor Alvin Bruinders and his wife, Anrika, announced the birth of their baby girl last week. Alaska was born at 31 weeks on Saturday, 31 August. Sadly, she passed away on Sunday.

Leandre Hattingh and Anrika Bruinders with Alaska in hospital. Picture: Facebook/Anrika En Alvin Bruinders

“Little Alaska was born on Saturday. 31 Weeks. Please pray for her so that she will be strong!

Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi banned for three years

South African 2019 World Cup winner Sibusiso Nkosi has been banned for three years by World Rugby after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, his club, the Cheetahs, said on Monday.

Sbu Nkosi has been handed a three-year ban. Picture: Gallo Images

“Sbu had a World Rugby test in May and his A sample was positive. He has been banned for three years,” a Cheetahs official, who requested anonymity as he is not an official spokesman, told AFP.

Proteas squads named for Afghanistan, Ireland series’: Andile Simelane gets first call-up

Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith and Lions spinner Nqaba Peter, who are both capped in T20 Internationals (T20), have earned their maiden ODI call-ups for the Proteas’ limited overs series against Afghanistan and Ireland.

Andile Simelane has been called up to the Proteas white-ball squads. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The three-match ODI series against Afghanistan takes place in the UAE between September 18 and 22, while the two match T20 series and three match ODI series against Ireland, also in the UAE, happens between September 27 and October 7.

