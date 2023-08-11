Daily news update: Taxi strike, Mbalula on corruption, Ramaphosa’s R3.5m bull

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: Santaco called off its deadly taxi strike, and Mbalula said the ANC should have done more to deal with corruption.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid R3.5 million for a Boran bull, and the City of Tshwane fired 93 protesting employees.

Today’s weather forecast ranges from fire warnings in certain regions to morning fog patches and isolated showers in others.

Santaco calls off taxi strike

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has called off its taxi strike with immediate effect.

The taxi strike entered its eight day on Thursday. Photo: Supplied

The taxi council made the announcement late on Thursday after the strike entered the eighth day on Thursday.

The strike led to road closures and chaos in Cape Town, with at least five people killed.

Mbalula on corruption

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the ruling party should have acted faster to stop corruption.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Mbalula was addressing the media as the party officially launched the 2019 elections manifesto review on Thursday.

Launched under the theme: ‘The Year of Decisive Action to Advance the People’s Interests and Renew Our Movement’, Mbalula declared September as the month of mass popular engagement to provide public accountability for the decisions taken in the past four years.

Ramaphosa’s bull

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid a record R3.5 million for a Boran bull over the weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 January 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The price is the highest ever paid for this breed of cattle.

Ramaphosa bought the bull at an auction at Hurwitz Farming in Mpumalanga.

City of Tshwane strike

The City of Tshwane has fired 93 employees in a space of two weeks for taking part in an unlawful and unprotected strike.

Samwu members protested outside Tshwane House in Pretoria, 26 July 2023. They were protesting about increases in their pay. Picture Neil McCartney

The city said it issued an additional 55 dismissal letters to employees as the strike entered its third week over wage increases.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said more dismissal letters are in the process of being issued to the striking employees.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s Daily News recap

