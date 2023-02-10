Could this be the end between Moja Love and Jub Jub?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Moja Love TV has responded to reports that artist and their Uyajola 9/9 host, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, intends on taking legal action against them.

Earlier this week the Sunday World reported that Jub Jub hasn’t been paid his January salary by the channel because of his alleged assault on his business partner Keabetswe Mokoena.

The presenter sent a lawyer’s letter to Moja Love CEO Aubrey Tau demanding he is paid his January 2023 salary.

Moja Love responds

It was reported by Sunday World that Tau wasn’t happy with host’s conduct towards Mokoena as he allegedly hurled insults targeted at her mother.

These allegations were denied by the Ndikhokhele artist at the time.

However, according to reports the popular host violated the channel’s anti-gender-based violence policy.

An anonymous executive told the publication that the musician should be “punished severely“.

When requested for comment, Moja Love head of channel, Bokani Moyo told The Citizen Jub Jub should have a look at his contract again.

They said: “Jub Jub should go back to his contract to understand the conditions of his employment. We have on numerous occasions highlighted that the channel doesn’t tolerate any form of misbehaviour by any of its talents.”

When The Citizen asked for elaboration on the statement above, a representative said this is all the channel is willing to comment on.

Lawyer’s letter

According to the lawyer’s letter, the channel’s talent contract was signed on 18 March 2022 and he asked for a year extension.

The letter read: “It is our instructions that our client is contracted to you as the performer for the show called Uyajola 99 effective 18 March 2022 in terms of a written agreement (“the contract”).

“The contract, on this score, was concluded on or about 18 March 2022. Our client was on those basis (sic) contracted on a permanent basis for a duration of 1 (one) year and thus the contract as aforestated still subsists.”

The letter proceeds to say they are “shocked” that Jub Jub did not receive his monthly salary for January 2023. His legal team says this didn’t put him in financial jeopardy but was a breach of his contract and is unconstitutional.

The Citizen reached out to Jub Jub for comment and is waiting for a response.