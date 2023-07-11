Chiefs readying for war, say team’s youngsters

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs will come out of their pre-season camp ready to do battle and bring back the honour the club once held in local football.

ALSO READ: Maritzburg trust Dlangalala to bring them back to the top table

This is according to the team’s two youngsters – Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Aiden McCarthy who spoke from the club’s camp in Mpumalanga.

With the dark cloud of eight trophyless years hovering over the team, a lot is expected of newly appointed coach Molefi Ntseki and his charges in the new season.

More pressure was put on Amakhosi’s shoulders when their arch rivals Orlando Pirates rose and clinched two trophies – the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup – last season.

This resulted in supporters demanding changes in the technical team yet again. And Arthur Zwane was ultimately demoted back to assistant coach with Ntseki taking over as head coach.

This change was not wholly welcomed by the supporters who question Ntseki’s record as head coach as he lacks the experience.

But Ngcobo believes from what they are doing in camp, they will come out a side capable of tackling any challenge put in front of them.

“Pre-season is both physical and tactical preparations… and mental as well. So, we are putting in the work to make sure that when we leave camp we are ready,” said the 23-year-old Ngcobo.

“And we know the war that we are going to face, and we are ready for it.”

Chiefs players learning a lot

“In the upcoming season we are ready to put into practice on the field whatever information that has been given to us. We are ready to fight for the badge.”

Another Chiefs youngster, Aiden McCarthy said what they are learning in the camp is helping them become a unified group, ready to fight for each other.

“It’s my first pre-season with the senior team and it is unbelievable. What we have been up to is training. We have been enjoying it .

“You can’t accomplish things alone or as sole groups. You have to do it together as one (team),” says 19-year-old defender McCarthy.

ALSO READ: Bafana coach Ramoreboli defends Mabasa after booing

“In this camp we have been learning how to become unified and one group to tackle the challenges together,” says Aiden, who is former Chiefs and Bafana Bafana defender Fabian McCarthy’s son.