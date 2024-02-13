Daily news update: Mashatile charged with corruption, ANC loses cadre case, doctors march over unemployment
In today’s news, the DA has laid criminal charges against Deputy President Paul Mashatile, the Constitutional Court has dismissed with costs the ANC’s cadre deployment appeal, and medical doctors hold a rally over unemployment.
We also look at the Western Cape investing R17m in a facility to fight natural disasters, the Groblersdal father and son pair denied bail, and Springbok Willie le Roux’s wedding.
Then in sport, how there may be few fans welcoming Bafana Bafana home when their plane arrives at 4am on Wednesday, and our form XI players in the SA20.
News today: 13 February
WATCH: DA lays corruption charges against Mashatile
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
DA leader, John Steenhuisen and national spokesperson Solly Malatsi laid the charges at the Cape Town Central Police Station in the Western Cape on Monday.
ANC loses cadre deployment case in the Constitutional Court
The ANC’s cadre deployment appeal against the Democratic Alliance (DA) has failed again, with the Constitutional Court dismissing its case with costs.
The governing party filed papers in the apex court after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld a South Gauteng High Court ruling directing it to hand over documents on cadre deployment dating back to January 2013.
Medical doctors rally in Pietermaritzburg over unemployment
Scores of medical doctors arriving in scrubs flooded the streets of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, marching in protest against unemployment in the healthcare sector, countrywide.
The demonstration, which commenced outside UNISA on Langalibalele Street, saw medical practitioners from across the region converge to voice their discontent.
Climate change forces WC government to invest R17 million in facility to fight natural disasters
Over the years in Roberston, the Langeberg Local Municipality has relied on a single satellite fire station based in Ashton to service five towns and neighbouring farms.
But as climate change has become more and more of a tangible reality, the Western Cape MEC for the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, said that the increase in natural disasters in the region has left them no choice but to invest in a facility that will be able to handle the scale of the natural disasters that they are now seeing in the region.
WATCH: Groblersdal father and son denied bail in assault case
The father and son accused of assaulting a black security guard and setting a dog on him in Groblersdal, Limpopo, have been denied bail.
Piet Groenewald, 63, owner of Wildlife Investigation & Protection Services (WIPS), and his son Stefan Greeff, 27, appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where the ruling in their bail application was handed down.
Just married! Springbok Willie le Roux and wife share wedding photos
Following hot on the heels of Springbok teammate Damian de Allende’s November wedding, as well as Eben Etzebeth joining the first-time dad club, fullback Willie le Roux walked down the aisle over the weekend.
The versatile rugby star, who currently runs out for the Blue Bulls as fullback, wing or fly-half in the United Rugby Championship (URC), said “I do” to blonde bombshell Holly Clare Nichol at an undisclosed venue in the Western Cape.
Big Brother Mzansi: All Season 4 disruptors evicted
There are no more disruptors in the Big Brother Mzansi house after Sunday’s evictions.
According to Big Brother, disruptors are agents of chaos planted in the house to cause confusion and chaos.
OPINION: A 4am arrival is an insult to Bafana Bafana’s heroes
There can be no doubt Bafana Bafana deserve a heroes’ welcome when they arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, fresh from picking up a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.
Cynics may say ticker tape parades should be reserved for champions, but if you look at how Hugo Broos’ side have defied the odds to exceed expectations at this competition, the it would be grossly unfair for their achievement not to be celebrated in some way.
SA20 2024: We pick our form XI — and the season’s biggest flops
The second edition of the SA20 wrapped up at the weekend with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape crowned champions again. It was another successful tournament for the organisers and several players.
Here we pick a form SA player XI, in batting order. Several established big-name Proteas players found the going tough and have missed out on selection.