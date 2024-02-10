Daily News update: Pandor’s security beefed up, Angry parents after stabbing incident, Missing boy feared killed by crocodiles, ‘Worst not behind us’ Mr President and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes in the midst of South Africa’s case against Israel’s at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor’s security has been beefed up amid threats against her and her family and Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane was met by a tough crowd of disgruntled parents following an alleged stabbing incident at a school in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, a boy has gone missing after swimming with other boys in a crocodile-infested river according to police in Limpopo and despite President Cyril Ramaphosa telling the country the “worst of load shedding is behind us” during his state of the nation address (Sona), Eskom has ramped up the power cuts to stage 4 early on Friday until further notice.

News Today: 10 February 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms threatening Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal with heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flooding and structural damage. – full weather forecast here.

Pandor’s security beefed up amid threats to her and children over ICJ case against Israel

In the midst of South Africa’s case against Israel’s at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor’s security has been beefed up amid threats against her and her family.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night, Pandor told journalists she believes the threats are related to the ICJ case.

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor (left) has had her security increased after SA took Israel to the ICJ . Photo: EPA-EFE/Remko de Waal

The minister did not disclose who the threats were from, but confirmed Police Minister Bheki Cele had to strengthen her security detail.

‘We’ll dispatch a dog’ – Gauteng Education MEC tells angry parents after stabbing incident

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane was met by a tough crowd of disgruntled parents following an alleged stabbing incident at a school in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

Chiloane, accompanied by provincial department spokesperson Steve Mabona, visited the Oakdale Secondary School on Friday after a Grade 8 boy was reportedly stabbed to death.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, the pupil was allegedly stabbed after a fight broke out outside the school’s premises on Thursday.

A Grade 10 pupil was also injured and is currently in hospital.

More litigation could follow after Brink emerges victorious in court

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Johannesburg said the fight against the “illegal” appointment of City Manager Floyd Brink is not over yet.

This after the South Gauteng High Court on Friday dismissed the DA’s case as being not urgent. The presiding judge did not make a ruling on the matter.

Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink. Picture: X / @GovernmentZA

The DA had argued that the matter was urgent because Brink’s appointment violated a court order. The party had also argued that the City of Johannesburg had the responsibility to uphold the rule of law.

Search continues for 10-year-old boy feared killed by crocodiles

A boy has gone missing after swimming with other boys in a crocodile-infested river according to police in Limpopo.

“The other boys alleged that they saw a crocodile snatching the victim. They then ran to the village and informed the elders. Community members were found gathered at the Phalala river,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Crocodile allegedly attacked 10-year-old boy in Limpopo. Picture: iStock

The Provincial Search and Rescue Unit attended to the scene at Martinique village in Abbotspoort on Tuesday.

According to reports, while they were on search, a number of crocodiles were seen in the river but the public seemed not to mind the apparent danger as they continued to cross it.

‘Worst not behind us’, Mr President, as Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 until further notice

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa telling the country the “worst of load shedding is behind us” during his state of the nation address (Sona), Eskom has ramped up the power cuts to stage 4 early on Friday until further notice.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the parastatal will keep South Africans informed should there be any change to the load shedding schedule.

Is the worst behind us? Photo: iStock

“Due to two additional generating units being taken out of service for repairs, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 02:00 today until further notice. Our teams are working tirelessly to return the generation units back online.”

In other news today:

