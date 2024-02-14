Daily News update: Urgent request over Rafah attacks, ‘Load shedding isn’t the end of the world’, Foreign nationals challenging their detention and Toll fee hike

News today includes as Israel continues to unleash airstrikes in Rafah, the South African government has made an urgent request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to consider using its power to prevent further deaths of Palestinians in Gaza and “Load shedding isn’t the end of the world,” said African National Congress (ANC) MP and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) deputy chair Sylvia Lucas.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, has dismissed an application by six foreign nationals to declare their detention at the Modderbee and Boksburg Correctional Centres unlawful and against immigration and refugee Acts and South Africans will have to pay more to use national roads from 1 March, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has confirmed.

The weather service has that South Africans should expect warm to hot weather with thundershowers in the east and very hot weather in central regions of the country on Wednesday. – full weather forecast here.

SA files urgent request to ICJ over Israel’s attacks in Rafah

As Israel continues to unleash airstrikes in Rafah, the South African government has made an urgent request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to consider using its power to prevent further deaths of Palestinians in Gaza.

Last week, Israel extended its military operations in the southern Gaza city.

Smoke billows following Israeli bombardments over east Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on 13 February 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. Picture: SAID KHATIB / AFP

The mission by the Israeli military killed 74 Palestinians in Rafah, where about one million civilians have sought refuge from months of bombardments.

WATCH: ‘Load shedding isn’t the end of the world’ – ANC MP during Sona debate

“Load shedding isn’t the end of the world.” These are the words of the African National Congress (ANC) MP and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) deputy chair Sylvia Lucas.

Lucas made the remarks in Afrikaans during the debate on Tuesday to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona).

ANC MP and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) deputy chair Sylvia Lucas. Picture: X/@ParliamentofRSA

Lucas was criticised for her comments on social media with people saying it was easy for her make the remarks when she does not experience the severity of the rolling blackouts.

Court dismisses application by foreign nationals challenging their detention

The Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, has dismissed an application by six foreign nationals to declare their detention at the Modderbee and Boksburg Correctional Centres unlawful and against immigration and refugee Acts.

Degefa Sugebo Lembore (Lembore), Teketel Tumire Hajiso (Hajiso), Temesgen Matiwos (Matiwos), Thomas Godiso (Godiso) are Ethiopian nationals, while Aden Ahmed Osman (Osman) and Abdi Osman Yusuf (Yusuf) are Somalian nationals.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: GCIS

They were arrested for allegedly entering and staying in South Africa in contravention of the Immigration Act.

Motorists to now pay over R300 in tolls to travel between Joburg and Durban from March

South Africans will have to pay more to use national roads from 1 March, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has confirmed.

Sanral confirmed motorists will have to fork out an additional 6.25% for their toll fees, which was gazetted earlier this month.

Motorists pass through Grasmare Toll Plaza south of Johannesburg, Picture: Nigel Sibanda

According to a notice published in the Government Gazette, the toll fee hike will be applied to toll routes and plazas countrywide, including the N3, Platinum Toll Road, the Huguenot Toll Road, the Tsitsikamma Toll Road, and the N17 Toll Road.

Grade 11 pupil stabbed in the head outside school

A boy was stabbed in the head outside a secondary school in Goodwood Estate, in the Western Cape on Monday afternoon.

“Parow police are investigating an incident that left a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound to his head. According to reports the victim was on his way home from school when he was attacked by a group of boys. The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the head on Monday afternoon outside school in the Western Cape. Picture: iStock

An assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm case was registered for investigation.

