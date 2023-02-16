Daily news update: Sona debate drama, Cele vs Steenhuisen and weather warning

Citizen Reporter

‘Not everything was bad about apartheid’ – DA MP causes fury during Sona debate

“Apartheid was bad… but not everything was bad about apartheid.”

This comment by DA MP Mlindi Nhanha during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate on Wednesday, led to choruses of boos at the Cape Town City Hall.

Nhanha wasn’t deterred by the heckles.

Cele forced to withdraw claims that Steenhuisen was an abuser

Minister of Police Bheki Cele at the quarterly crime statistics briefing on 19 August 2022. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

Police Minister Bheki Cele has been forced to withdraw his claims in Parliament that Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen had allegedly abused his wife.

Cele on Tuesday, during the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall, alleged that Steenhuisen was abusive to his wife before he married her, which angered DA MPs and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who demanded that he withdraw his claims.

Weather warning: Another week of downpours hold severe risk to property, people

Minibus taxi stuck maid floods in Tshwane: Photo supplied

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is again warning of more heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding in several parts of the country, over the next couple of days.

Many parts, especially over the east, have been experiencing heavy downpours since last week, leaving several people destitute and dead.

WATCH: AKA’s family addresses claims of friends’ involvement in shooting

Brittany Smith (L), AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes and the late AKA’s girlfriend rapper Nadia Nakai at the the press briefing about his upcoming memorial service in Johannesburg, 14 February 2023 | Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes family held a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, after the sudden and tragic passing of the popular rapper last week. Tony Forbes – in his capacity as the family’s spokesperson – spoke to the media for the first time.

The briefing was held in one of AKA’s favourite hangout spots, Rockets in Bryanston.

Banyana Banyana off to earthquake-hit Turkey

Banyana Banyana will continue preparing for the Turkish Women’s Cup despite the earthquake that hit the country. (Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

After uncertainties regarding the Turkey Women’s Cup following the horrific earthquake that took place in that country and Syria, the tournament was given a green light to continue.

Turkey and its neighbouring country Syria were hit by an 8.7 magnitude earthquake last week, which saw thousands of lives being lost as the numbers continue to rise as rescue teams try to help those who are still missing and trapped under collapsed buildings.

