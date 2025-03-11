Who is really committing treason in South Africa?

As politicians throw around accusations of treason, the real betrayal may lie in corruption, mismanagement, and failed leadership.

It is interesting how the word “treason” has now become a regular feature in ongoing populist rhetoric and statements.

But what is treason and who are the actual perpetrators of treason?

Treason is defined as “the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill or overthrow the sovereign or government”.

Is it therefore not a betrayal of a country to plunder and steal the state’s coffers into bankruptcy?

Is it not the empty coffers that will bring about the collapse of a government?

Are those who wish to further the gravy train not committing treason?

Is it possible for a government to tear itself apart and overthrow itself as a result of its own bad behaviour and incessant corruption and plundering?

Is it not treasonous to send our troops to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, unprepared and ill-equipped to conduct their mission – regardless if it is in the name of peace or protection of mining assets?

Is it not betrayal to simply abandon them in their time of need and believe that if they are ignored then all will be fine for them?

Is emasculating our law enforcement services and giving criminals free rein to operate when and where they want not a form of treasonous betrayal?

This dangerous lack of security simply results in citizens arming themselves and providing their own security.

In turn, this can lead to uncontrolled vigilante groups who attempt to fill the vacuum created by a lack of policing.

And whose fault is this?

Is this gross betrayal of the nation by the political class not treason?

There are many reasons why people are willing to commit treason.

The lack of patriotism is one reason.

When people feel abandoned and marginalised by their government, why would they want to remain patriots and strive to make our country the best it can be?

It is said that true leaders unite their people and do not divide them.

They do not continuously lay blame when things go wrong, they find solutions.

They do not propagate hatred, they cultivate respect.

But when political leaders abandon basic morals and empathy in favour of corruption, control and power, they are certainly not patriotic.

This borders on treason.

Political activist Robert Sobukwe stated that true leadership demands complete subjugation of self, complete honesty, integrity and uprightness of character, courage and fearlessness and, above all, a consuming love for one’s people.

People who pose as leaders but display none of these character traits do so to acquire control and power – not because they are leaders or patriots.

Is it not a form of treason when political leaders govern purely for self-enrichment at the expense of their people?

Is it not a betrayal of the people to promise them one thing and then do the opposite?

Such approaches will incentivise the people to rise up against the kakistocracy with the intent of replacing them.

Are the people then committing treason, or are they patriots?

There are many other reasons why a nation will want to get rid of its own government.

Standing together in an absence of leadership and economic development is not treason.

Wanting to get rid of an incompetent and divisive government is not treason.

Asking for foreign help to overcome a lack of government intervention to rectify its disastrous failures is not treasonous.

Objectively viewed, it is a call for the government to take note of growing concerns and dissatisfaction with the negative political direction and incompetent leadership the country is subjected to.

Calling on a government to show visionary leadership as opposed to corruption, greed and patronage is not treason.

Asking a government to refrain from supporting terror and pariah states is not treason.

Is the World Bank’s call on the South African government to revise its B-BBEE policies and work at growing the economy a foreign attack on South Africa?

Or is it racist?

Are those who support the bank’s call to grow the economy instead of further destroying it committing treason?

While our government wishes to deny concerns relating to our warzone-like murder rate and expose its citizens to wanton crime and mayhem, it follows its usual pattern: blame someone else and accuse them of treason.

Is a government not committing treason towards its own people when it adopts a hostile and provocative attitude towards one of its largest trading partners?

Or is it aimed at further destroying the country’s economy and future?

Is the blatant betrayal of the people by their government not treasonous?

Treason is a word that requires careful consideration before it is used loosely.

It may just have unintended consequences.

