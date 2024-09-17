Daily news update: Sello Motloung passes away | Ramaphosa ‘talking nonsense’ over NHI promise | Educor colleges re-registered

News Today: 17 September 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms causing heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, and small hail, leading to localised flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, the Free State, the North West, and the Northern Cape, and extremely high fire danger. – full weather forecast here.

Veteran actor Sello Motloung passes away after collapsing

Veteran South African actor Sello Motloung has passed away after collapsing on Sunday afternoon at his home in Johannesburg. He was 54 years old.

Representing Motloung’s agency, Eloife Clasen from Artist Connection on Monday told The Citizen that the artist passed away in hospital.

Actor Sello Motloung has passed away after collapsing at his home. Picture: Sello Motloung/Facebook

“He collapsed on Sunday afternoon around 1pm and his wife rushed him to hospital. He died around 5pm in the afternoon I think.”

“His wife and family are devastated.”

ActionSA ditches DA-led coalition in Tshwane, eyes new alliances

ActionSA on Monday turned its back on the multi-party coalition government in Tshwane, led by Mayor Cilliers Brink from the DA.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, in a statement, indicated that the party was exploring alternative coalition options.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Michel Bega

In reaction, Democratic Alliance (DA) National Spokesperson Willie Aucamp said in a statement that Mashaba has turned ActionSA into the “useful idiots of anti-constitutional forces” in South African politics. According to Aucamp the process is jeopardising the future of the capital city. He called Tshwane “ActionSA’s final betrayal”.

Ramaphosa accused of ‘talking nonsense’ over NHI promise

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa promised in parliament last week that checks and balances will be in place to prevent corruption when NHI is implemented, an expert disagrees.

He also does not think the president’s “lengthy discussion” with Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi about his statements that NHI will be implemented at all costs will bear any fruit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Pictures: GCIS

In fact, Professor Alex van den Heever, chairperson of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits, does not think much of the president’s promises of checks and balances.

“Just look at what is happening at the moment. We have all these people who were identified in state capture.”

GDE 2025 Grade 1 and 8 placements: Parents have 7 days to accept offers

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) will begin sending out 2025 school placement offers today.

Parents who have applied for grade 1 and grade 8 placements have selected their preferred schools and are now anxiously awaiting the results.

GDE to allocate Grade 1 and Grade 8 places from Monday. Picture: iStock

The GDE received 157,406 unique applications for grade 1 placements and have 165,785 available seats.

For grade 8, the GDE has 186,902 available seats and received a total of 179,105 applications.

Educor colleges officially re-registered on ‘humanitarian grounds’

Four colleges owned by Educor that were deregistered more than a year ago have officially been re-registered.

Damelin, City Varsity, Icesa City Campus, and Lyceum College were deregistered in July last year for allegedly failing to provide financial statements and comply with regulations.

Department of Higher Education and Training Director-General Nkosinathi Sishi has confirmed the re-registration of Educor colleges. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

This put into doubt the futures of tens of thousands of students and teachers across the country.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

