Top 10 stories of the day: Lusikisiki suspect on the run | Westbury water woes | Proteas women in T20 World Cup final

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes authorities have received information suggesting that the Lusikisiki massacre in Eastern Cape may have been orchestrated from within prison.

Meanwhile, Jaqueline Holmes wakes at 1am every morning to shower, fill water bottles, and start washing clothes for her sleeping family. If she can, she gets her elderly cancer-stricken mother up and bathed.

Furthermore, facing the most intimidating side in women’s cricket, South Africa were superb on Thursday night as top-order batter Anneke Bosch carried them to a commanding victory over Australia in their T20 Women’s World Cup semifinal in Dubai.

News Today: 18 October 2024

Warm and rainy weather is forecasted across much of South Africa on Friday. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Suspect on the run as police seize vehicle linked to Lusikisiki massacre

Authorities have received information suggesting that the Lusikisiki massacre in Eastern Cape may have been orchestrated from within prison.

On September 28, a group of armed assailants stormed two neighboring homesteads in Ngobozana village, close to Lusikisiki, and opened fire.

One of the houses in the Ngobozana Settlement where 18 people were killed in a mass shooting by unknown gunmen on in Lusikisiki. Picture: Gallo Images / Lulama Zenzile

The attack resulted in the deaths of 18 individuals, with five others sustaining injuries.

CONTINUE READING: Suspect on the run as police seize vehicle linked to Lusikisiki massacre

Ramaphosa tells Parliament he’s ‘giving consideration’ to Simelane’s removal [VIDEO]

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament he has received Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane’s report on her dealings with the Venda Burial Society (VBS) Mutual Bank. When pressed whether he would remove her, he responded he was “giving consideration” to the matter.

Opposition parties grilled the president on Simelane’s dealings with the now-defunct VBS in Parliament on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane. Picture: File and Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Simelane received a loan of over R500 000 from the bank. However, parliamentarians say they are still not satisfied with the information that she gave concerning the transaction.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa tells Parliament he’s ‘giving consideration’ to Simelane’s removal [VIDEO]

‘We have to wake up at 1am to get water’ – Life grinds to a halt in Westbury amid outages

Jaqueline Holmes wakes at 1am every morning to shower, fill water bottles, and start washing clothes for her sleeping family. If she can, she gets her elderly cancer-stricken mother up and bathed.

It is a race against the clock because when 5am hits, the taps will run dry again until the next morning.

Residents blocked the road in Coronationville this week over water outages. Picture: Supplied

This five-year struggle has worsened since March. Holmes and her neighbours now have not had a full week of water in seven months.

Holmes is one of dozens of frustrated Westbury and Westdene residents who took to the streets this week to block roads with rocks and burning tyres.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We have to wake up at 1am to get water’ – Life grinds to a halt in Westbury amid outages

Looting and arrests shake Sharpeville after businessman’s death

A protest, which started on Tuesday, has snowballed to allegedly looting of foreign national-owned tuck shops, the death of a local businessman, and public violence arrests in Sharpeville in Emfuleni, Gauteng.

Chaos erupted in the historic area on Thursday morning after a local businessman was fatally shot and his employee sustained a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.

Picture: iStock

Sharpeville community members allegedly looted foreign-owned tuck shops and burnt their stock.

CONTINUE READING: Looting and arrests shake Sharpeville after businessman’s death

Anneke Bosch carries Proteas women into T20 World Cup final

Facing the most intimidating side in women’s cricket, South Africa were superb on Thursday night as top-order batter Anneke Bosch carried them to a commanding victory over Australia in their T20 Women’s World Cup semifinal in Dubai.

The Proteas, who lost to global giants Australia in the World Cup final in Cape Town last year, earned an eight-wicket win with 16 balls to spare. They prevented their opponents from reaching their seventh successive final at the T20 showpiece.

Top-order batters Anneke Bosche (left) and Laura Wolvaardt in action for the Proteas against Australia at the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Bosch hit her fifth T20 International half-century, contributing a career-best 74 not out off 48 balls as she combined in a 96-run stand for the second wicket with Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt, who made 42 off 37.

CONTINUE READING: Anneke Bosch carries Proteas women into T20 World Cup final

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Pule Mabe steps aside | 3 arrested for Lusikisiki massacre | ‘Don’t change street names to hurt whites’