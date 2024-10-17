Top 10 stories of the day: Pule Mabe steps aside | 3 arrested for Lusikisiki massacre | ‘Don’t change street names to hurt whites’

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was granted R30 000 bail in his corruption case and stepped aside from the party’s NEC, police have arrested three more men for the Lusikisiki mass shooting, and Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie says road names should not be changed to hurt white people.

In entertainment, Water hitmaker Tyla wowed audiences at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and South African Guild of Actors slammed president Cyril Ramaphosa for having to refer the Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill to the Constitutional Court.

In sport, Proteas legend AB de Villiers was inducted into the ICC’s Hall of Fame and Bulls centre David Kriel has been cleared to play after his red card.

News today: 17 October

‘Who is supposed to take care of her?’: Pule Mabe asks why its a crime to give wife money

Former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe has announced his decision to step aside as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe. Picture: Gallo Images / Sandile Ndlovu

Speaking to the media outside the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court after being granted bail, Mabe confirmed that he had informed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula of his intention to step down from his NEC duties temporarily.

Lusikisiki massacre: Three arrested for mass killing in Eastern Cape

Police have confirmed that three suspects linked to the Lusikisiki massacre have been arrested.

One of the crime scenes of the Lusikisiki mass shootings. Picture: X/@RoykeyNo

It is understood the group were handcuffed early on Wednesday morning.

Gayton McKenzie says street names shouldn’t be changed to hurt whites

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie says street names should not be changed with the intention to “hurt white people”.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie. Screengrab

There have been a number of debates on which street names to change and which ones to leave.

‘No consequences’ for ‘disgraced’ former hospital CEO who earns R1.5m salary without work

Ex-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, is reportedly continuing to receive a substantial salary despite not currently performing any duties.

Dr Nozuko Mkabayi. Photo: Facebook

This was revealed by Gauteng Health Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane could’ve used EFF as ‘halfway station’ – analyst

An independent political analyst said former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane may have used the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as a “halfway station” to her next political home.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The impeached former public protector resigned from the EFF on Wednesday morning.

Fresh allegations emerge against Damelin College as Educor tries to restore pride

Educor Holdings chief operating officer (COO) Michael Thurley said the group hopes to restore the household name of its four colleges that were re-registered in August.

Damelin and City Varsity are among four Educor colleges that were deregistered by the Department of Higher Education. Images: Instagram

This while fresh allegations of misconduct have been levelled against Damelin College, where lecturers were allegedly asked to mark exam papers for subjects they had not taught.

WATCH: Tyla stuns on Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stage and pink carpet

Mzansi’s Grammy Award-winning singer, Tyla, wowed audiences at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday during the brand’s grand return after a six-year hiatus.

Tyla performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Picture: X/Twitter/@TylaClub

The event, held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, featured Tyla as one of the headline performers, alongside music icons like Cher and Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink.

Saga chairperson Jack Devnarain slams Ramaphosa for being ‘forced’ to send Bills to ConCourt

The South African Guild of Actors (Saga) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s referral of the Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill to the Constitutional Court for a ruling on their constitutionality.

President of The South African Guild of Actors (SAGA) Jack Devnarain. Picture: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

But the Saga chairperson was searing in his assessment of Ramaphosa’s stalling.

AB de Villiers inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former Proteas batter AB de Villiers has been inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame.

Former Proteas cricketer AB de Villiers. Picture: Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

De Villiers was one of three individuals, along with former England player Alistair Cook and retired India player Neetu David, to join the growing list of inductees yesterday, with 115 people having now joined the global governing body’s Hall of Fame.

Good news for Bulls … David Kriel cleared to play after getting red card

The Bulls have received some good news ahead of their next United Rugby Championship match against Scarlets this weekend – centre David Kriel has been given the all-clear to play after being shown a red card in the team’s win against Ospreys last weekend.

Bulls centre David Kriel. Picture: Geraint Nicholas/Gallo Images

Centre Kriel has sent straight from the field after the referee and TMO panel found he had performed a dangerous act in trying to fend off a tackler in the Bulls’ 29-19 win. It was the team’s third straight win of the campaign, after earlier victories against Edinburgh and Ulster.

Yesterday’s news recap

