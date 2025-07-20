Top 10 stories of the day: Residents living on gravesite | ‘Zuma is no messiah’ | Police looting washing powder

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 20 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, the KZN MEC for Human Settlements revealed that more than 400 community members are currently living in informal settlements at Seaview Cemetery in Ward 64 under the eThekwini Municipality.

Additionally, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is accusing former president Jacob Zuma of abusing the South African flag and misleading the international community.

Furthermore, meant to uphold law and order in the county, two police officers will soon be in the dock in Limpopo for looting washing powder.

Weather tomorrow: 21 July 2025

Saws confirmed that no impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings, or weather advisories have been issued for the day, despite expectations of rain, thunderstorms, and snow across multiple provinces.

News today: 20 July 2025

KZN MEC says it’s ‘unfortunate’ that relocated families return to live on cemetery graves

Laundry hung by residents of Seaview Cemetery in KZN. Image: Department of Human Settlements.

More than 400 community members are currently living in informal settlements at Seaview Cemetery in Ward 64 under the eThekwini Municipality.

Some shacks were built directly on top of graves, according to KwaZulu-Natal’s MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma.

R50k reward: Why was this armed man looking for police officer’s child in Cape Town?

Police are on the hunt for this man. Picture: Supplied

There are concerns for the safety of a police officer’s family after a troubling incident in Cape Town recently.

According to police, an armed man walked into a “local institute of learning” in the suburb of Bellville with “malicious intent”, and asked a teacher for the whereabouts of a pupil.

Additionally, unconfirmed reports claim he was wearing a school uniform at the time.

Police officers and Saps cleaner arrested for looting washing powder

Picture: iStock

Meant to uphold law and order in the county, two police officers will soon be in the dock in Limpopo for looting.

The officer and a cleaner stationed at Modimolle were arrested after they were found with stolen goods from a truck accident on Monday, 14 July.

‘He is no messiah’: Mbalula slams Zuma for misleading the world

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images



ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is accusing former president Jacob Zuma of abusing the South African flag and misleading the international community.

This comes after the country’s flag was used in a bilateral meeting between Zuma and the government of the Kingdom of Morocco.

R10k just to show up: Fear of ‘Nkabane 2.0’ as ANC Youth League leaders get hospital board positions

South Rand Hospital in Johannesburg. Image used for illustration. Picture: Alberton Record

Fresh concerns of cronyism have rocked the Gauteng health sector after the reported appointment of several ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leaders to hospital boards in the province.

As hospitals battle overcrowding, understaffing, corruption, low morale and fierce battles over who should get health care, those tasked with managing the crisis were allegedly not hired for their expertise or experience but because of party connections.

