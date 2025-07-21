Top 10 stories of the day: Minister Nkabane fired | Tariff hike paused after Thembisa protest | Junior Boks back in SA

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 21 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane from her post.

Meanwhile, City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has announced the suspension of the fixed R126 electricity tariff charge until further notice following violent protests in Thembisa on Monday.

Furthermore, the all-conquering Junior Springboks have returned home from Italy where they won the World Rugby U20 Championship on Saturday, by beating their New Zealand counterparts 23-15 in the final..

Weather tomorrow: 22 July 2025

Severe weather warnings include thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape and bitter cold in south-western KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Ramaphosa fires Nobuhle Nkabane, appoints new higher education minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane from her post.

Nkabane’s axing comes a day before she was set to appear before Parliament’s higher education committee to explain the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA) board appointment process.

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. Picture: Screenshot/ SABC YouTube

She came under fire after being embroiled in allegations of corruption and the illegal appointment of the Seta board, including accusations that she misled Parliament by providing false information about the procedure for appointing Seta chairs — a list dominated by ANC cadres — and about the composition of the panel that made the appointments.

Jayden-Lee Meek murder: Cracks in mother’s version of events surface

The state has highlighted inconsistencies in the version of Jayden-Lee Meek’s mother about what happened before her son’s body was found.

Bail proceedings resumed at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where Tiffany Nicole Meek is applying for release from custody.

Tiffany Nicole Meek appears at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for bail hearing in the murder case of her son Jayden-Lee Meek on 21July 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The 31-year-old was arrested on 11 July in connection with her son’s death and faces multiple charges, including murder, crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice, and attempting to obstruct justice.

Ekurhuleni mayor to suspend electricity tariff hike after protests in Thembisa

City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has announced the suspension of the fixed R126 electricity tariff charge until further notice following violent protests in Thembisa on Monday.

Tensions flared in the township on Monday morning as residents protesting steep electricity costs clashed with police, who responded by firing rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Addressing residents outside Rabasotho Community Hall, Xhakaza expressed relief that the protests had not resulted in any reported injuries.

Gigaba set for PhD after airing of ex-wife’s explosive tell-all episode on ‘Untied’

Just a week after his ex-wife Norma Mngoma’s explosive episode was screened on Showmax’s Untied, Member of Parliament Malusi Gigaba was announced as among the 2 163 graduates at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) winter graduation ceremony.

The institution’s graduation ceremony is being held between 16-31 July, and Gigaba will be conferred with a PhD.

Malusi Gigaba at his graduation ceremony. He was conferred with a PhD from the University of Johannesburg Picture: @go2uj/X

Gigaba holds a Bachelor of Pedagogics in Education from the University of Durban-Westville, where he studied from 1989 to 1990. He obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Social Policy from the same university from 1992 to 1994.

U20 champions of the rugby world, Junior Boks are back in SA

The all-conquering Junior Springboks have returned home from Italy where they won the World Rugby U20 Championship on Saturday, by beating their New Zealand counterparts 23-15 in the final.

Kevin Foote’s team went unbeaten in the tournament. They recorded good wins against Australia, England and Scotland in pool play and then triumphed against Argentina in the semi-finals.

Junior Boks captain Riley Norton shows off the U20 Championship trophy to fans at OR Tambo International airport on Monday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

It was South Africa’s first win at under-20 level in 13 years.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

