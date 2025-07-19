Top 10 stories of the day: Toddler dies in fire | Tarven mass shooting | No ARVs in Gauteng water

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 19 July 2025. An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, a 19-month-old baby and a 25-year-old woman died in a devastating fire that swept through Kennedy Road Informal Settlements, destroying 122 shacks.

Additionally, five people were killed and nine injured in a late-night shooting at a Gauteng tavern on Friday.

Weather tomorrow: 20 July 2025

KwaZulu-Natal will experience the most unsettled weather, while the rest of the country faces cool to cold, cloudy weather with isolated showers in some provinces. Full weather forecast here.

News today: 19 July 2025

Toddler among two killed in Kennedy Road Settlement fire

Bandile Zulu and Nonhle Mbango, victims of Kennedy Road Informal Settlements fire. Image: Collage/ SUpplied/ MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma.

A 19-month-old baby and a 25-year-old woman died in a devastating fire that swept through Kennedy Road Informal Settlements, destroying 122 shacks.

According to officials, the blaze originated from a burning candle.

Six-year-old Limpopo boy shot in the head by stray bullet

Picture: iStock

A Limpopo family are mourning the death of their six-year-old son, who was killed by a stray bullet while out playing with a friend.

According to police, he was playing at a neighbour’s shack on Friday morning while his mother sat nearby watching the children.

Mass shooting in Gauteng tavern: Gang of ‘silent’ gunmen kill five

Picture: iStock

Five people were killed and nine injured in a late-night shooting at a Gauteng tavern on Friday.

According to police, a large gang entered the drinking hole at Shoba informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria, around 10:30pm “and started shooting randomly, without saying a word”.

ARVs not found in Gauteng drinking water, says Rand Water

Rand Water says its water is safe to drink. Picture: iStock

Rand Water has allayed fears of ARV-contaminated drinking water in Gauteng.

Recent research by North-West University found a significant concentration of antiretrovirals (ARVs) in SA water sources.

Dead man’s estate wins R800k from police minister for unlawful arrest and detention

Image: iStock

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg recently awarded R800,000 in damages to the family of Thomas Mashudu Mulaudzi, who died in 2021 before seeing justice for his unlawful arrest and detention that lasted nearly six months in 2015-2016.

Judge Seena Yacoob delivered the judgment on 16 July 2025, ordering the Minister of police to pay damages with interest dating back to 2016, plus legal costs.

