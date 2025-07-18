Top 10 stories of the day: Mom denies killing Jayden-Lee | Toxic chemicals, ARVs found in water | Kick-off called ‘intentional breach’

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 18 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Tiffany Meek, the 31-year-old Fleurhof mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek, has vehemently denied abusing or killing her child as she applied for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s water resources and drinking water have been contaminated with microplastics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and anti-retrovirals (ARVs) that could pose risks to human health and the environment.

Furthermore, World Rugby have said the Springboks’ intentional short kick-off, done in the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha last Saturday, to force a scrum on the halfway line, “shows an intentional violation of the kick-off and restart laws”.

Weather tomorrow: 19 July 2025

KwaZulu-Natal is under warning for disruptive rainfall, while the rest of the country faces cool to cold, cloudy weather with isolated showers in some provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘I never abused my child’ – Tiffany Meek denies murder allegations in bail bid

Tiffany Meek, the 31-year-old Fleurhof mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek, has vehemently denied abusing or killing her child as she applied for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

The emotional mother broke down in court on Friday as she denied allegations that have sparked public outrage and social media condemnation.

Tiffany Meek accused of her son’s murder appears in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on July 14, 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

“I never abused my child,” Meek declared through her attorney, challenging claims that she was responsible for her son’s death.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I never abused my child’ – Tiffany Meek denies murder allegations in bail bid

‘Emails’ reveal Nkabane misled Parliament over Seta scandal – but insisted it wasn’t intentional

Two individuals named as members of the independent advisory panel that recommended appointments to the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) boards have claimed they did not attend any meetings, despite the assertions by Higher Education and Training Minister Nobuhle Nkabane.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education convened on Friday to question Nkabane over the controversial Seta board chairperson appointments, which drew backlash due to the involvement of candidates with links to the ANC.

Higher Education and Training Minister Nobuhle Nkabane. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The minister, however, failed to attend the meeting, citing her attendance at a TVET College event in the Eastern Cape.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Emails’ reveal Nkabane misled Parliament over Seta scandal – but insisted it wasn’t intentional

Water department explains why microplastics, chemicals and ARVs are in South African water

South Africa’s water resources and drinking water have been contaminated with microplastics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and anti-retrovirals (ARVs) that could pose risks to human health and the environment.

The grim details were revealed in several studies commissioned since the year 2000 by the Water Research Commission (WRC), an entity of the department of water and sanitation (DWS), along with local and international research organisations.

Picture: iStock

The studies were commissioned to probe the presence of contaminants of emerging concern (CEC) in water resources and drinking water.

CONTINUE READING: Water department explains why microplastics, chemicals and ARVs are in South African water

‘David vs Goliath’: Meta agrees to hand over child porn channel creator information

Tech giant Meta has agreed to permanently delete more than 60 WhatsApp channels publishing child pornography involving South African school children and to comply with all requirements of an earlier high court order.

This was after Judge Mudunwazi Makamu in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg handed down a further order on Friday.

Picture: Supplied

Meta was found in contempt of court of an earlier ruling in urgent litigation brought by the Digital Law Company (DLC) led by social media law expert Emma Sadleir.

CONTINUE READING: ‘David vs Goliath’: Meta agrees to hand over child porn channel creator information

Boks’ short kick-off deemed ‘intentional infringement’ by World Rugby

World Rugby have said the Springboks’ intentional short kick-off, done in the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha last Saturday, to force a scrum on the halfway line, “shows an intentional violation of the kick-off and restart laws”.

World Rugby have considered the matter, brought to their attention by the Italian Rugby Federation, and taking a decision.

Rassie Erasmus has come under fire for certain tactics employed by his team. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

World Rugby have stated that should a referee deem the action to be deliberate they must award the opposition team a penalty.

CONTINUE READING: Boks’ short kick-off deemed ‘intentional infringement’ by World Rugby

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: ‘Cyril must fall’ march | Holomisa shrugs off coup claims | Lauryn Hill for Delicious Festival