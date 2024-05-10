Daily news update: Parliament’s reconstruction begins | George building owner cannot be found | Retired ConCourt Justice dies

In today’s news, Parliament’s reconstruction will finally start after two years, the owner of the George building that collapsed is AWOL, and the Constitutional Court’s first black woman judge, Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has died.

We also look at a Sassa office holding a “massive” prayer session following midnight visits from traditional healers, the SABC refusing to broadcast the DA’s burning flag advert, and TV show Bridgerton’s fashion party in Mzansi.

WATCH: Reconstruction of Parliament to finally begin – will include gym, sauna and daycare centre

More than two years after the Parliamentary building was gutted by a fire, contractors have been given the green light to begin reconstruction at the site in Cape Town.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, Lechesa Tsenoli (centre right) and Amos Masondo (centre left) together with the Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George (far left), address the media as the reconstruction of the Parliamentary building can finally start. Photo: X/Parliament of RSA

Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, briefed the media on Thursday, before a ceremony was held whereby the presiding officers of Parliament – acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo – officially handed over the site to contractors.

‘We do not know where they are’ – Nxesi on owner of George building that collapsed

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says authorities are still trying to find the owner of the building that collapsed in George, Western Cape, on Monday.

Search and rescue operations continue at the Neo Victoria apartment building in Victoria Street in George on 8 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

On Thursday, Nxesi visited the collapse site. The building collapse has resulted in several fatalities and numerous people remaining unaccounted for.

Retired ConCourt Justice Yvonne Mokgoro dies in car accident

Member of South Africa’s first Constitutional Court bench – and its first black woman judge – Yvonne Mokgoro has died following a car accident.

The late former Justice Yvonne Mokgoro. Photo: Gallo Images

A media statement issued by the family on Thursday said the beloved sister, mother and grandmother passed away in hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Prayer session held at Sassa office after staff traumatised by ‘rituals’

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices in eMkhondo (formerly Piet-Retief), Mpumalanga, have been reopened after being closed for just over two weeks.

Mpumalanga MEC for Social Development Lindiwe Ntshalintshali at Sassa Mkhondo office prayer session. Picture: Sassa X page

The closure of the offices followed investigations of rituals caught on camera after workers at the regional office complained about finding needles scattered on the floor almost daily.

SABC ‘censors’ DA’s burning flag ad, Steenhuisen celebrates its reach [Video]

Despite the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) refusal to broadcast the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) burning flag advert unless it is amended, opposition party leader John Steenhuisen hailed it as a great success, with more than four million views online up to date.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen responded on Thursday to the SABC’s refusal to air the party’s contentious ‘burning flag’ advert. Photos: X; Gallo Images/ Fani Mahuntsi and Michel Bega

Since its release on Sunday, the provocative advert has been the subject of a fierce debate ignited by the image of a burning South African flag, with President Cyril Ramaphosa slamming it as “treasonous”.

Bridgerton Season 3 returns with Regal fashion party in Mzansi [VIDEO]

Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its captivating storylines, intricate period details, and stellar performances.

Bridgerton fashion. Picture: Instagram

The Citizen joined the festivities to witness all the fashion action.

Brenda Fassie remembered: 20 Years since her iconic legacy lives on [VIDEO]

Thursday marks 20 years since South African icon Brenda Fassie passed away.

It has been two decades since Brenda Fassie died. Picture: Instagram

I remember, as a 13 year-old, seeing and hearing the news of her passing on all media outlets.

Chiefs look to expel ghosts of 4-0 drubbing against AmaZulu

As Kaizer Chiefs prepare to play AmaZulu on Sunday in a game they really need to win to strengthen their grip on eighth place in the DStv Premiership, they would do well to completely forget about their last visit to the Moses Mabhida Stadium to take on Usuthu.

AmaZulu’s Sede Junior Dion celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal against Kaizer Chiefs in January 2023. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

On January 13, 2023, Romain Folz’s AmaZulu pummelled Chiefs 4-0 in the DStv Premiership in Durban, embarrassing Arthur Zwane’s Amakhosi with goals from Dumisani Zuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Sede Junior Dion and the late Bongi Ntuli.

Seven Boks in Stormers team for crucial URC match against the Dragons

Stormers boss John Dobson has included seven Springboks in his starting team for the crucial United Rugby Championship match against the Dragons in Newport on Friday night.

Wandisile Simelane during a Stormers training session ahead of their match against the Dragons. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Also, three formerly injured players namely Angelo Davids, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sti Sithole are back in the matchday squad for the match, which kicks off at 8.35pm.

