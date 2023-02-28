Daily news update: Petrol hike, Sars ‘rogue unit’ probe and Ramaphosa downplays greylisting

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Massive petrol and diesel price hike from Wednesday, 1 March

Motorists will have to dig much deeper in their pockets after the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) announced an increase in the petrol and diesel prices.

The department announced that both grades of petrol 93 and 95 octane will increase by R1.27 cents per from Wednesday, 1 March 2023.

READ MORE: Massive petrol and diesel price hike from Wednesday, 1 March

Mkhwebane ‘did not interfere’ in Sars ‘rogue unit’ probe

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not interfere in the SA Revenue Service “rogue unit” probe, parliament heard on Monday, despite the 2020 adverse remarks by the High Court in Pretoria in the case involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Mkhwebane.

The court set aside, with punitive costs, Mkhwebane’s findings that Gordhan, a former SA Receiver of Revenue (Sars) commissioner, established a unit, which spied on taxpayers and abused its power – violating intelligence laws.

READ MORE: Mkhwebane ‘did not interfere’ in Sars ‘rogue unit’ probe

‘Concerning, but less dire than some people suggest’: Ramaphosa downplays SA’s greylisting

President Cyril Ramaphosa looks on during the 2023 state-of-the-nation address (SONA) at the Cape Town City Hall in Cape Town on February 9, 2023. (Photo by ESA ALEXANDER / POOL / AFP)

South Africa being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is “not much of a big deal” as the public’s reaction to the news would suggest.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Friday, the FAFT announced its decision to add South Africa to the greylist and as a result, the country will be under close surveillance by the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

Uyajola 9/9’s Jub Jub fired for alleged verbal abuse

Moja Love responds to Jub Jub’s potential legal action. Picture: Instagram @official_jubjub

Jub Jub has allegedly been fired as the presenter of Uyajola 9/9 after a long-standing dispute over his use of inappropriate language towards his female business partner.

According to Sunday World, Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, was let go by Moja Love, the network that broadcasts Uyajola 9/9, shortly after he demanded, through a letter from his lawyer Terrence Baloyi, that his January salary be paid.

READ MORE: Uyajola 9/9’s Jub Jub fired for alleged verbal abuse

Proteas captain Sune Luus calls for women’s SA20 league

Sune Luus will captain South Africa at the Women’s T20 World Cup. Picture: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Proteas women’s cricket captain Sune Luus has called on the game’s leaders in South Africa to start exploring the possibility of a women’s SA20 league.

The inaugural men’s SA20 finished a week before the start of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning the competition.

READ MORE: Proteas captain Sune Luus calls for women’s SA20 league