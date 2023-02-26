Uyajola 9/9’s Jub Jub fired for alleged verbal abuse

Citizen Reporter

Jub Jub has allegedly been fired as the presenter of Uyajola 9/9 after a long-standing dispute over his use of inappropriate language towards his female business partner.

According to Sunday World, Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, was let go by Moja Love, the network that broadcasts Uyajola 9/9, shortly after he demanded, through a letter from his lawyer Terrence Baloyi, that his January salary be paid.

The channel had withheld his salary after Jub Jub’s refusal to issue a public apology to his partner, Keabetswe Mokoena. He allegedly insulted Mokoena using expletives and vulgar language related to her mother’s private parts.

Jub Jub let go by Moja Love

An anonymous source close to the award-winning hip hop artist confirmed to Sunday World that Jub Jub has been fired from his position.

“Jub Jub has been shown the door, he is no longer with the channel,” said the source,

Details emerge on Jub Jub’s attempts to regain job

Regarding Jub Jub’s dismissal from Moja Love, a source close to the situation stated that the CEO, Aubrey Tau, has a responsibility to protect the company’s reputation and that while Jub Jub is a good presenter, he is not above the brand.

The source also shared that Jub Jub attempted to get his job back by approaching a senior traditional leader with Mokoena at the OR Tambo International Airport, but Tau was firm in his demand for a public apology to Mokoena.

Jub Jub’s lawyer, Baloyi, confirmed receiving the dismissal letter and stated that he would challenge it in court.

