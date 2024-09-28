Daily news update: Hlophe’s JSC gig halted | Taliep’s former wife’s parole stalled | FSCA R943m penalties

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party deputy president John Hlophe will be temporarily barred from serving on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Meanwhile, convicted murderer Najwa Petersen, who masterminded the murder of her husband, renowned musician Taliep Petersen is expected to wait a little longer before being released on parole.

Furthermore, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) imposed about R943 million in administrative penalties on 31 people, a significant increase from the previous year’s R100 million imposed on 44 people, while it also debarred 156 people and suspended the licences of 1 061 financial service providers in the financial year 2023/24.

News Today: 27 September 2024

The weather service has warned of strong coastal and internal winds, high fire danger across several provinces, extreme heat in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, and an intense cold front in the Western East, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape from Saturday night.– full weather forecast here.

Hlophe’s JSC gig halted after court ruling

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party deputy president John Hlophe will be temporarily barred from serving on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

On Friday, the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town ruled on urgent applications brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Corruption Watch.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party parliamentary leader, John Hlophe at the Good Hope Chambers on 18 July 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

The two applicants sought to prevent Hlophe from taking his seat on the JSC until part B of their litigation is finalised.

Woman loses R1.8m negligence case involving miscarried twins removed a month apart

The North West High Court in Mahikeng has dismissed a woman’s R1.8 million negligence lawsuit against the state.

The then 29-year-old woman filed the claim after her miscarried twins were removed from her body 30 days apart.

Picture: iStock

She initially had one foetus removed at Zeerust Hospital.

Taliep’s former wife’s parole stalled: Minister orders review

Convicted murderer Najwa Petersen, who masterminded the murder of her husband, renowned musician Taliep Petersen is expected to wait a little longer before being released on parole.

This comes after Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald referred the decision of the Pollsmoor Correctional Supervision and Parole Board to place Petersen on parole to the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board (CSPRB).

Now 63 years old, Petersen began serving a 28-year sentence on 11 February 2009 for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Picture: X/@newslivesa

Groenewald made the decision in terms of section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act

Illegal abandoned building gutted by fire in Industria West, Johannesburg [VIDEO]

An abandoned building, just a few doors away from The Citizen newspaper in Industria West, has been gutted by fire.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo told The Citizen firefighters responded to the fire just after 11pm on Thursday.

Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Cititzen

“The abandoned building was previously a factory and is now illegally converted to a recycled clothing storage. They collect recycling materials and take them somewhere to be converted into fibre. The collected material caught fire, but there is no indication as to how.”

“EMS firefighters found 15 males outside, no one sustained injuries. The owner of the building cannot be found because it’s not insured, so we don’t have any details of the owner,” said Khumalo.

FSCA imposed about R943 million in penalties and debarred 156 people

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) imposed about R943 million in administrative penalties on 31 people, a significant increase from the previous year’s R100 million imposed on 44 people, while it also debarred 156 people and suspended the licences of 1 061 financial service providers in the financial year 2023/24.

The 2023/24 Integrated Report of the FSCA was successfully tabled in Parliament, giving an overview of the FSCA’s performance from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

Picture: Supplied

“We continue to be very intentional about protecting consumers and preserving the integrity of our sector. The increase in administrative penalties demonstrates our commitment to credible deterrence and raising awareness of the regulatory requirements of the financial sector,” Unathi Kamlana, FSCA commissioner, says.

