Daily news update: Brink removed as Tshwane mayor | EMPD chief suspended | Bolt driver kidnaps TikToker
In today’s news, Cilliers Brink has been removed as mayor of the City of Tshwane after a motion of no confidence, EMPD chief of police Isaac Mapiyeye has been suspended amid allegations of sexual misconduct, and the bodies of 49 struggle stalwarts have been returned to South Africa 30 years after apartheid.
Also, the first phase of the South Africa-Mozambique ‘border wall’ is nearing completion and the Gauteng government could be bankrupt by next year.
Furthermore, TikTok sensation Asanda Msomi has opened up about how he was allegedly kidnapped and robbed by a Bolt driver, and Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi sympathised with the plight of much-berated flyhalf Manie Libbok.
News today: 27 September
Mashaba says ActionSA shouldn’t be blamed for Brink removal as Tshwane mayor, DA vows to fight on
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has come to the defence of his party following the ousting of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Cilliers Brink from his position as mayor of Tshwane.
After holding the mayoral office in the City of Tshwane since March 2023, Brink was ousted by a vote of 120 councillors in a council sitting on Thursday, with 87 councillors opposing the motion of no confidence against him.
Ekurhuleni metro police chief suspended over sexual misconduct allegations
The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) chief of police, Isaac Mapiyeye, has been placed on precautionary suspension for “serious allegations” of misconduct.
The City of Ekurhuleni (COE) spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini confirmed on Thursday that Mapiyeye was served with a letter of suspension on Wednesday following the recent surfacing of claims of alleged sexual misconduct.
‘Long overdue’: Bodies of struggle stalwarts return to SA 30 years after apartheid
A political expert and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have agreed the return of the bodies of struggle stalwarts to South Africa was long overdue.
For the EFF, this delay demonstrates the African National Congress’ (ANC) friendly relations “with the descendants of apartheid architects”.
SA-Mozambique ‘border wall’: First phase of 25km project nears completion at R85m
A concrete division between Mozambique and South Africa in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is inching toward completion.
Designed to combat crime, the border barrier project is meant to cover 25km of the northeastern wilderness of KZN.
‘R6 billion in the red’; Gauteng could face bankruptcy by 2025 amid e-tolls debt
Gauteng could face bankruptcy by 2025 if the provincial government doesn’t exercise caution with its finances.
This is according to Finance and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile.
WATCH: ‘I am damaged’ – TikTok sensation Asanda Msomi recounts Bolt driver kidnapping ordeal
TikTok sensation Asanda Msomi recently opened up about how he was allegedly kidnapped, held hostage, and robbed by a Bolt driver and his accomplices in Durban.
In a TikTok video that has garnered more than 2.8 million views, Asanda said the incident happened a few days ago after he requested a ride from his student residence to the university campus.
Tyla leads the pack with multiple SAMA30 nominations: Here is the full list
The internationally acclaimed music star Tyla is leading with five nominations for the 30th South African Music Awards (SAMA30).
The nominees’ announcement was held on Thursday morning at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.
Mbonambi to Libbok: ‘I know what it’s like to have your name dragged’
Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi sympathised with the plight of flyhalf Manie Libbok, who has been bashed from all corners after his missed kicks contributed to the Boks losing against Argentina over the past weekend.
Despite the Rugby Championship still firmly being in the Boks’ hands and being heavy favourites to seal the title in front of a sold-out home crowd at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, many have criticised Libbok for not having sewn up the title ahead of the final match.
Nabi vows Kaizer Chiefs will make more signings in January
Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs will return in the January transfer window to sign more players, as they look to build a squad capable of getting Amakhosi back to where they belong.
Chiefs will play Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium tomorrow in the Betway Premiership, taking on a side that has become the benchmark for success in South African football, winning the league title seven seasons in a row.
