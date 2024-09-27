Daily news update: Brink removed as Tshwane mayor | EMPD chief suspended | Bolt driver kidnaps TikToker

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Cilliers Brink has been removed as mayor of the City of Tshwane after a motion of no confidence, EMPD chief of police Isaac Mapiyeye has been suspended amid allegations of sexual misconduct, and the bodies of 49 struggle stalwarts have been returned to South Africa 30 years after apartheid.

Also, the first phase of the South Africa-Mozambique ‘border wall’ is nearing completion and the Gauteng government could be bankrupt by next year.

Furthermore, TikTok sensation Asanda Msomi has opened up about how he was allegedly kidnapped and robbed by a Bolt driver, and Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi sympathised with the plight of much-berated flyhalf Manie Libbok.

See today’s weather forecast.

News today: 27 September

Mashaba says ActionSA shouldn’t be blamed for Brink removal as Tshwane mayor, DA vows to fight on

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has come to the defence of his party following the ousting of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Cilliers Brink from his position as mayor of Tshwane.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Neil McCartney

After holding the mayoral office in the City of Tshwane since March 2023, Brink was ousted by a vote of 120 councillors in a council sitting on Thursday, with 87 councillors opposing the motion of no confidence against him.

Continue reading

Ekurhuleni metro police chief suspended over sexual misconduct allegations

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) chief of police, Isaac Mapiyeye, has been placed on precautionary suspension for “serious allegations” of misconduct.

EMPD chief of police, Isaac Mapiyeye. Picture: X

The City of Ekurhuleni (COE) spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini confirmed on Thursday that Mapiyeye was served with a letter of suspension on Wednesday following the recent surfacing of claims of alleged sexual misconduct.

Continue reading

‘Long overdue’: Bodies of struggle stalwarts return to SA 30 years after apartheid

A political expert and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have agreed the return of the bodies of struggle stalwarts to South Africa was long overdue.

Advocate Duma Nokwe and Florence Mophosho are among those to be repatriated. Pictures: Gallo images and X

For the EFF, this delay demonstrates the African National Congress’ (ANC) friendly relations “with the descendants of apartheid architects”.

Continue reading

SA-Mozambique ‘border wall’: First phase of 25km project nears completion at R85m

A concrete division between Mozambique and South Africa in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is inching toward completion.

Early progress along phase of the project. Picture: Twitter / @kzngov

Designed to combat crime, the border barrier project is meant to cover 25km of the northeastern wilderness of KZN.

Continue reading

‘R6 billion in the red’; Gauteng could face bankruptcy by 2025 amid e-tolls debt

Gauteng could face bankruptcy by 2025 if the provincial government doesn’t exercise caution with its finances.

Gauteng Finance MEC Lebogang Maile. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

This is according to Finance and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile.

Continue reading

WATCH: ‘I am damaged’ – TikTok sensation Asanda Msomi recounts Bolt driver kidnapping ordeal

TikTok sensation Asanda Msomi recently opened up about how he was allegedly kidnapped, held hostage, and robbed by a Bolt driver and his accomplices in Durban.

TikTok star and UKZN student Asanda Msomi. Picture: Facebook

In a TikTok video that has garnered more than 2.8 million views, Asanda said the incident happened a few days ago after he requested a ride from his student residence to the university campus.

Continue reading

Tyla leads the pack with multiple SAMA30 nominations: Here is the full list

The internationally acclaimed music star Tyla is leading with five nominations for the 30th South African Music Awards (SAMA30).

Tyla leads SAMA30 nominees list. Picture: Taylor Hill /Getty Images

The nominees’ announcement was held on Thursday morning at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Continue reading

Mbonambi to Libbok: ‘I know what it’s like to have your name dragged’

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi sympathised with the plight of flyhalf Manie Libbok, who has been bashed from all corners after his missed kicks contributed to the Boks losing against Argentina over the past weekend.

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi in action during their Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks in Cape Town earlier this month. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Despite the Rugby Championship still firmly being in the Boks’ hands and being heavy favourites to seal the title in front of a sold-out home crowd at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, many have criticised Libbok for not having sewn up the title ahead of the final match.

Continue reading

Nabi vows Kaizer Chiefs will make more signings in January

Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs will return in the January transfer window to sign more players, as they look to build a squad capable of getting Amakhosi back to where they belong.

Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs will make more signings in January. Picture: Backpagepix

Chiefs will play Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium tomorrow in the Betway Premiership, taking on a side that has become the benchmark for success in South African football, winning the league title seven seasons in a row.

Continue reading

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Body found after Midrand fire | Simelane faces ANC probe | 7 provinces face 2028 education crisis