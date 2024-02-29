Daily News update: 7th suspect in AKA case arrested | Vodacom challenges ‘Please Call Me’ verdict | Mandela family declines government offer to renovate mansion

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes another suspect allegedly involved in the murders of Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Vodacom is seemingly not prepared to throw in the towel over the ‘Please Call Me’ service legal battle just yet.

Furthermore, the family of Nelson Mandela has declined an offer from the Gauteng government to use public funds to renovate the former statesman’s Johannesburg home.

News Today: 29 February 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in parts of Northern Cape, damaging winds along the coast in Western Cape, extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in the Western Cape and a heatwave in Eastern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

AKA murder case: Seventh suspect arrested

Another suspect allegedly involved in the murders of Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, has been arrested.

This is according to the South African Police Service (Saps).

Rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes performs during the Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the 30-year-old suspect was apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday after being on the run.

CONTINUE: AKA murder case: Seventh suspect arrested

Exposing legal loopholes: Vodacom challenges SCA’s ‘Please Call Me’ verdict

Vodacom is seemingly not prepared to throw in the towel over the ‘Please Call Me’ service legal battle just yet.

The telecoms giant confirmed on Wednesday that it has lodged an application for leave to appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment in the Constitutional Court.

‘Please Call Me’ inventor, Nkosana Kenneth Makate. Picture: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

The move comes after the SCA recently ordered Vodacom to pay ‘Please Call Me’ inventor Nkosana Makate 5% of total revenue generated from the service between 2001 and 2021.

“Having considered the SCA judgment and order, it is Vodacom’s view that there are key aspects of this matter which do not accord with the spirit of the law and that the judgment and order are fundamentally flawed,” Vodacom said in a statement.

CONTINUE: Exposing legal loopholes: Vodacom challenges SCA’s ‘Please Call Me’ verdict

Mandela family declines government’s offer to renovate late statesman’s Joburg mansion

The family of Nelson Mandela has declined an offer from the Gauteng government to use public funds to renovate the former statesman’s Johannesburg home.

This comes after concerns from the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation (JHF) that the use of public funds for the renovation of the Houghton private home could create a bad precedence.

Nelson Mandela. Picture Neil McCartney

The JHF spokesperson, David Fleminger, told The Citizen that he and other members of JHF were invited to a meeting by an organisation which served as a middle man between the JHF and the Mandela family on Monday.

CONTINUE: Mandela family declines government’s offer to renovate late statesman’s Joburg mansion

Parliament has moved on to the next step in finding a replacement for former Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services met on Wednesday to shortlist potential candidates after the closure of application cycle.

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the State Of The Nation Address (Sona) on 9 February 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

An advertisement calling for nominations from the public, and applications from eligible candidates was published earlier this month and closed after two weeks.

CONTINUE: Parliament shortlists eight candidates for R1.9m deputy public protector position

Limpopo crime stats: Arrests up, some gains made, but violent crimes persist

While almost 29 000 people were arrested, and drugs, illegal cigarettes and stolen equipment worth millions were recovered in Limpopo during the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year, certain categories of violent crime had not improved, and in some cases had increased.

The Provincial Commissioner of Saps in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, along with MEC for Transport and Community Safety Florence Radzilani, released the crime statistics for the province during a media briefing in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Provincial Commissioner of Saps in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe reveals the crime statistics for Limpopo in the third quarter of last year. Photo: Sa Police Service/X

They said the main objective of sharing the crime statistics was to inform the public, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders about the current state of criminal activities in the province and detail the efforts in fighting crime.

CONTINUE: Limpopo crime stats: Arrests up, some gains made, but violent crimes persist

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: 6 arrested for AKA’s murder | Chief Justice nominated | 18 pupils injured after ceiling collapse