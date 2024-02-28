Daily news update: 6 arrested for AKA’s murder | Chief Justice nominated | 18 pupils injured after ceiling collapse
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
The Citizen
In today’s news, six people have been arrested for the the murders of AKA and Tibz, the president has nominated Mandisa Maya for the position of Chief Justice for when Raymond Zondo’s term comes to an end, and 18 pupils were injured after their classroom ceiling collapsed on them in Tembisa.
We also look at ANC member of the provincial legislature Mervyn Dicks being unfazed by his expulsion, KwaZulu-Natal emerging as the epicentre of rhino poaching, a father’s jaw being crushed during a shootout with robbers, Barbara’s controversial dismissal on Mommy Club, and Benni McCarthy hoping to take Bafana Bafana far at the Fifa World Cup.
News today 28 February
AKA murder case: Six arrested, including alleged mastermind
Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the high-profile murder case of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes and his close friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, the police have confirmed.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola hosted a press briefing on Tuesday evening at the SAPS KwaZulu-Natal provincial offices, where Cele confirmed that six suspects were in custody and that they were expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Ramaphosa nominates Mandisa Maya as SA’s next Chief Justice
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he is consulting with leaders of political parties represented in Parliament and the Judicial Service Commission to convey his nomination of Judge Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa.
Judge Maya currently serves as Deputy Chief Justice and was appointed to the position in July 2022.
Classroom ceiling collapses, injuring 18 pupils in Tembisa
When a Grade 6 class sat down and opened their books at Umthambeka Primary School on Tuesday, they could never have expected they would be lying in hospital beds a few hours later.
A total 18 pupils were injured when the classroom ceiling collapsed on them and they had to be rushed to nearby medical facilities.
‘I feel so good’ − Mervyn Dirks unfazed by ANC expelling him for joining Zuma at MK Party
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has expelled its former member of the provincial legislature (MPL) and MP Mervyn Dirks for joining the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.
Dirks confirmed his expulsion on Monday, 26 February, after sharing a letter signed by provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, dated 25 February, 2024.
KZN reigns as epicentre of rhino poaching: A troubling increase in 2023
South Africa witnessed a distressing increase in rhino poaching, with a total of 499 rhinos falling victim to this heinous crime in 2023.
This is according to Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy, who released the rhino poaching statistics on Tuesday.
‘Heartless’: Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela’s nanny opens up about how she got fired
The recent revelations on Mommy Club have set tongues wagging on social media after former nanny, Barbara, came forward with claims of unfair dismissal.
Viewers have dragged Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela for allegedly firing Barbara and lying about it on the show’s reunion.
EXCLUSIVE: Blxckie reflects on his career as he heads to the US to tour with Bas
While the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the livelihoods of many artists who are still trying to recover from it, that period was a good one for Blxckie where his star rose after the release of the song Big Time Sh’lappa.
“I’m in a pretty good place [now], there’s an appeal of what I do. It would’ve been different if I had come in the industry around 2016, thanks to ipiano (Amapiano) and the likes of [Black] Coffee who opened the international gates for us,” Blxckie told The Citizen.
Benni believes he can take Bafana past World Cup group stages
Benni McCarthy has once again talked up his chances of coaching Bafana Bafana, and believes he can emulate Morocco and Ghana by taking the national team beyond the group stages at a World Cup finals.
“Any player who turns to coaching or being a manager, his dream is to coach his national team,” said McCarthy in an interview with iDiski Times.
Boks-Ireland Test tickets from R350 … but no pricing yet for All Blacks Tests
While SA Rugby have announced pricing details for the Springboks’ home Tests this season against Ireland, Portugal and Argentina later this year, they have yet to say how much fans will have to pay to see the world champions in action against the All Blacks.
Tickets for the Boks’ Tests against Ireland, Portugal and Argentina have been priced from R150 to R350 with the first tickets to go on sale from Monday March 4.