Daily news update: Malema wants Ramaphosa arrested, Tshwane gets interdict against striking workers, Bok talking points

In today’s daily news update: the EFF celebrated its 10th anniversary at FNB Stadium, with the party’s leader Julius Malema taking swipes at President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane said it had been granted an interim interdict against striking municipal workers, and an Eskom employee was nabbed for tender fraud.

WATCH: Malema says he’ll send Ramaphosa to prison if he becomes president

EFF leader Julius Malema during the party’s 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium on 29 July 2023 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

EFF leader Julius Malema says the first thing the party will do if it wins next year’s elections will be to send President Cyril Ramaphosa to prison for all the crimes he has allegedly committed.

Malema was speaking at the fully packed FNB Stadium on Saturday during the party’s 10th birthday celebration.

“We will take him to prison and they will see what they will do with his ugly nose in prison. He is a thief and he killed people in Marikana and he was never arrested,” he said.

City of Tshwane gets interdict against striking Samwu workers

Samwu members protested outside Tshwane House in Pretoria, 26 July 2023. They were protesting about increases in their pay. Picture Neil McCartney

The City of Tshwane said it had been granted an interim interdict by the Labour Court on Friday against striking workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

“The city approached the Labour Court on an urgent basis following a week-long unlawful and illegal protest by employees, affiliated to labour movement Samwu, who intimidated their non-striking colleagues and caused damage to property,” said City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

Bokaba said the Labour Court declared the strike action unlawful and unprotected.

More arrests ‘imminent’ after corrupt employee nabbed for tender fraud, Eskom says

Eskom said further arrests are “imminent” Image: Gallo Images

Eskom said further arrests are “imminent” after one of its employees was arrested in connection with alleged tender irregularities at the Kriel Power Station earlier this month.

The arrest on 20 July 2023 comes after a probe by Eskom’s Forensic department, which received a tip-off from a member of the public on 28 October 2022.

The parastatal said this prompted an investigation into alleged corruption relating to a tender for the provision of Coal Yard Lighting for a period of 12 months.

Springboks edge Los Pumas: Five key takeaways

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth goes on a rampaging run during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Ellis Park on Saturday night. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Springboks ended the Rugby Championship on a high with a win over Argentina at Ellis Park on Saturday night, but they were made to work incredibly hard for the positive result as the game finished 22-21 in the hosts favour.

It was a far from vintage performance and probably not what the home crowd was hoping to see in the team’s final game in SA before the World Cup, but the Boks got the job done in the end as the visitors ran in two tries in the final five minutes to finish just short.

Here are five key takeaways from the tight win.

‘Need for Zuma to make more submissions about prison sentence bizarre’ – Manyi

Former President, Jacob Zuma at the High Court in Johannesburg, 19 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said it finds it “very bizarre” that former president Jacob Zuma needs to make more submissions to the Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale regarding his prison term.

This comes after the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) gave Zuma a 4 August deadline to make submissions to Thobakgale as to why he should not return to prison to serve out the rest of his 15-month sentence.

Wife of murdered cop gets 25 years in jail, hitman sentenced to life

Picture: iStock

The wife of a murdered police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for her involvement in the cop’s killing.

Meanwhile, Bafana Biyela, the hitman hired to kill her husband, was given a life sentence for murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and 15 years for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The wife, 30-year-old Nelisiwe Cebisile Magwaza, was also given three years for defeating the ends of justice.

Alleged suspect shot and killed in Greyville, Durban

Photo: iStock

There has been yet another shooting in KwaZulu-Natal after an alleged suspect was shot and killed in the Greyville area of Durban.

Paramedics said they received the call about the incident on Kent Road off Stamford Hill Road early on Saturday morning, 29 July 2023.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the events leading up to the shooting are unknown but police will be investigating further.

