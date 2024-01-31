Daily News update: Corruption Index, Arthur Mafokate SIU seizure, fake prostitutes, AmaPanyaza hit back and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes the fact that a newly appointed Crime Prevention Warden could not wrap his head around Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen labelling him and his fellow recruits as ‘drunkards’ in ‘Pep-bought uniforms’, and South Africa has now joined countries where corruption thrives and can thrive, as it scored below the global average in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema has joined the long list of South Africans who have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce this year’s election date, and five women and men in their 20s faked being prostitutes to rob, kidnap, and eventually murder a 38-year-old man.

News Today: 31 January 2024

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned that fire dangers persisting in specific Western Cape and Northern Cape regions, while other provinces anticipate varied conditions – full weather forecast here.

‘I’m no drunkard, Mr Steenhuisen’ – AmaPanyaza crime wardens hit back

Thirty-year-old Gift Mabuza from Ekhuruleni doesn’t even drink sociably on the weekends.

Which is why this newly appointed Crime Prevention Warden could not wrap his head around Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen labelling him and his fellow recruits as ‘drunkards’ in ‘Pep-bought uniforms’.

Gift Mabuza, a newly appointed crime prevention warden. Image: Devina Haripersad.

“What did [Gauteng premier] Panyaza Lesufi do? He took your tax money to buy ill-fitting PEP Stores uniforms for untrained cadres and pretended that they were crime wardens. What kind of person pulls a drunkard out of a shebeen, gives him a uniform and a weapon, and then unleashes them onto a community?” Steenhuisen said on the campaign trail in Soshanguve over the weekend.

Corruption Index: SA joins countries where corruption thrives and is entrenched

South Africa has now joined countries where corruption thrives and can thrive as it scored below the global average in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, after losing a further two points since last year on the leading global index measuring perceptions of public sector corruption around the world.

The index scores 180 countries and territories around the world based on perceptions of experts and business people of public sector corruption, using data from 13 external sources, including the World Bank, World Economic Forum, private risk and consulting companies and think tanks.

Image: iStock

Karam Singh, executive director of Corruption Watch, says South Africa has never scored as low as 41 until now, a decline from the previous low of 42 in 2013 and two points below its maiden score of 43 in 2012. It is one of 23 countries that reached their lowest ever scores this year, stumbling into the category of flawed democracies. Corruption Watch is Transparency International’s local chapter.

Musician Arthur Mafokate fails to halt SIU seizure of luxury guesthouse

Musician and producer Arthur Mafokate has been dealt a blow after Pretoria High Court on Tuesday dismissed his application to have his luxurious guesthouse in Midrand released from a preservation order.

Judge Mandlenkosi Motha ruled that Mafokate’s application failed to explain where he had procured the money to purchase the glamorous property.

Musician and producer Arthur Mafokate has been dealt a blow. Picture: arthurmafokate/Instagram

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) obtained an order on 21 December 2022 to preserve Property 85 Carslwald Road, Midrand belonging to Mafokate.

How Lorch had to plead with Khoza to let him leave Pirates for Sundowns

An insider at Orlando Pirates has revealed how winger Thembinkosi Lorch pleaded with club chairman Irvin Khoza to let him leave the club for Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to a source, Lorch had several meetings with the club’s boss regarding his move to the Brazilians, and Khoza was reluctant to let him go as he is one of the more experienced players at the club.

Thembinkosi Lorch left Orlando Pirates to join Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Lorch is said to have approached Khoza for his blessings to leave the Soweto giants, and the Buccaneers boss didn’t understand why he wanted to leave after being at the club for a long time.

Fake prostitutes lead man on pleasure detour to death

People tend to impersonate certain professions because of social status, or embarrassment for their actual professions.

However, in this case, five women and men in their 20s faked being prostitutes to rob, kidnap and eventually murder a 38-year-old man.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria handed down sentences to two women and three men for kidnapping, murder and robbery. Picture: iStock

In a recent ruling, the Pretoria High Court handed down sentences to two women, Lebogang Tshabalala and Everjoy Sibanda, along with three men, Lucky Vincent Motholo, Kagiso Alfread Leleme Mathlabe, and Kamogelo Modise, for their involvement in a case of robbery, kidnapping, and murder.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: ANC suspends Zuma, SA approach UN Security Council, shooting at school event, July unrest report, and more