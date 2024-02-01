Daily news update: Racial tensions at Groblersdal case, Stellenbosch’s ‘house of horror’ and Lamola says there is no antisemitism in SA

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, two white men are accused of attacking and setting their dog on a black security guard, Stellenbosch University pledges to investigate a “punishment room” and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says there is no anti-semitism in South Africa.

We also look at a Jewish councillor being hackled in Joburg Council for wearing a tie with the star of David and quoting Mandela, EFF saying the decision to suspend its leaders from Parliament is politically motivated, and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos saying he always had faith in striker Evidence Makgopa.

News today: 1 February

Lamola and Cele call for calm in high-tension Groblersdal case

Ministers of justice and police Ronald Lamola and Bheki Cele are expected to attend a court case involving two individuals accused of assaulting a black security guard and setting a dog on him in Groblersdal.

The father and son are expected to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Wednesday. Picture: iStock

Piet Groenewald, 63, owner of Wildlife Investigation & Protection Services (WIPS), and his stepson, Stefan Greeff, 27, are expected to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

Stellenbosch pledges to probe ‘house of horror’

Stellenbosch University (SU)’s history of discrimination and racism has come under the spotlight once more, with recent revelations the prestigious University was ‘unknowingly’ harbouring a “punishment room”.

A general view of Stellenbosch University on 12 June 2020 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman

Regardless of the allegations about knowledge of the two rooms since March 2020, the university has denied having any involvement and pledged to investigate. The university informed its staff and students that investigations were underway regarding the rooms, but, classes would still go on as normal.

WATCH: ‘There is no antisemitism in South Africa, it’s safe for Jews’ – Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has rubbished claims that South Africa is antisemitic towards Jewish people in the country.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola addressing the meida at the ICJ in The Hague. Photo: Screengrab of video.

South Africa has been in the spotlight after it approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking several orders, including for Israel to immediately suspend its Gaza offensive, to stop forced displacement, to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians and to preserve evidence.

‘Keep Mandela out of your mouth’: Joburg council chaos over member’s support for Israel

A City of Johannesburg Council meeting disintegrated into chaos on Tuesday as a Jewish councillor from the DA was heckled for mentioning Nelson Mandela’s name.

Israel-Palestine debate flows into Johannesburg council.

Councilor Daniel Shay was heckled for mentioning Mandela’s name in his speech on service delivery in Orange Farm.

Joburg mayor condemns shooting of ANC Chief Whip of Council

The mayor of Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda has wished the Chief Whip of Council Sthembiso Zungu a speedy recovery after surviving two gunshot wounds.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivers the State of the City Address at the Johannesburg council chambers in Braamfontein, 6 June. Pic Neil McCartney

Zungu survived a gruesome shooting that left a senior Rand Water official and his bodyguard dead at a school donation event in Zakariyya Park earlier this week. He was still recovering in hospital.

Kate Middleton and King Charles discharged from hospital after respective surgeries

The Prince and Princess of Wales have thanked medical practitioners and well-wishers from all over the world, after confirming Kate Middleton’s return home after surgery.

(From L-R) Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton an King Charles. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the royal couple said on their social media pages.

Master KG denies claims that he reworked ‘Keneilwe’ without owner’s permission

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG has defended another one of his hits, Keneilwe after being accused of reworking the song without the original owners’ approval.

‘Keneilwe’ hitmakers Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter. Picture: Instagram/@masterkgsa

A popular X account claimed “Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter reworked the song, Keneilwe, by the original Dalom Kids without permission.”

Broos hails Makgopa magic after Bafana reach AFCON quarterfinals

Hugo Broos says he always had faith in Evidence Makgopa, after the Bafana striker rewarded his coach’s confidence with a fine goal in South Africa’s stunning 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 win over Morocco on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana’s Evidence Makgopa celebrates with teammtates after opening the scoring against Morocco. Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Makgopa had come under fire in some quarters after failing to score in the group stages, but the Orlando Pirates marksman stayed just onside and came up with a cool finish in the 57th minute at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro, to set Bafana on their way to a quarterfinal meeting with Cape Verde on Saturday.

Maphaka stars with ball as SA U-19s thrash Zimbabwe at World Cup

South Africa’s Under-19 team beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets (and 219 balls remaining) in their first Super Sixes match of the U-19 Cricket World Cup in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

Kwena Maphaka of South Africa bowls at Ryan Simbi of Zimbabwe during their U-19 Cricket World Cup match on Wednesday. Picture: Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

The South Africans were in a class of their own after previously struggling to get the better of their northern neighbours in junior World Cup tournaments.

