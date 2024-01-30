Daily News update: ANC suspends Zuma, SA approach UN Security Council, shooting at school event, July unrest report, and more

News today includes the fact that the ANC has suspended former president Jacob Zuma’s as an ANC member and President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that SA will approach the United Nations Security Council to intervene in Gaza.

Meanwhile, two Rand Water senior officials and the Chief Whip of the Johannesburg Council, Sthembiso Zungu were rushed to the hospital after being shot at by a suspected hitman at an event in Zakariyya Park and the SAHRC has found there’s no discernible connection between the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma and the violent unrest that occurred in July 2021.

News Today: 30 January 2024

In today’s weather update, Eastern Cape residents will have to endure the province’s heatwave at least until Saturday.

This while the rest of the country will see warm to hot weather with partly cloudy conditions and isolated showers and thundershowers on Tuesday. – full weather forecast here.

ANC announces Zuma suspension – report

The ANC has suspended former president Jacob Zuma’s as an ANC member.

This was revealed by the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday, though Zuma’s suspension will only be processed by the party’s disciplinary committee after the elections, and he will go through a disciplinary process then.

South Africa’s legal team representing the country in the Gaza genocide case against Israel. Picture: X/@ChampionSAfrica

After that, Zuma will have 48 hours to respond.

SA to approach UN Security Council after ICJ’s Israel ruling

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that SA will approach the United Nations Security Council to intervene in Gaza, as fighting in the region continues despite an International Court of Justice ruling.

The court, sitting in The Hague, on Friday ruled in favour of South Africa and ordered Israel to limit harm to Palestinians in the region. It also ordered a report from Israel on steps it had taken within a month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation following the ruling of the International Court of Justice. Photo: GCIS

Speaking at the closing of the ANC’s National Executive Committee and start of its Lekgotla on Monday, Ramaphosa said SA would now approach the United Nations Security Council.

Rand Water exec killed and Joburg council chief whip injured at school donation event

Rand Water has confirmed that one of its executives has passed away after being shot at an event in Zakariyya Park on Monday.

Another senior official from Rand Water and the Chief Whip of the Johannesburg Council, Sthembiso Zungu, were rushed to the hospital after also being shot at by a suspected hitman at the event.

The scene of a shooting that took place during a Rand Water event to distribute school shoes at the Zakariyya Park Hall, 29 January 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney

The man who opened fire at the gathering fled the scene in a getaway car that had been parked outside the venue. He is still at large.

July unrest: SAHRC finds no link between Zuma’s imprisonment and 2021 riots

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found there’s no discernible connection between the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma and the violent unrest that occurred in July 2021.

On Monday, the SAHRC released its report on the investigative hearings into the rampant looting and violent unrest that South Africa witnessed almost three years ago.

Looted shops during unrest in Actonville, Benoni on 12 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele were some of the witnesses who gave their oral testimonies before the SAHRC in 2022.

The 8-to-19 July unrest resulted in more than 350 people losing their lives and cost R50 billion in damages.

‘Phoenix massacre’: Commission says racism at core of unrest calls for healing and unity

The Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Rights Commission has found that racism is prevalent in Phoenix, negatively impacting the lives of African people economically and in terms of public service.

The CRL released its findings on Monday regarding the ‘Phoenix massacre,’ where 36 people were killed during the July 2021 unrest. Of the 36, 33 were Africans from Amaoti, Bhambayi, Inanda, and other areas around Phoenix.

Picture File: Burnt out cars in Phoenix following violence that has engulfed the community on July 15, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The two Chapter 9 institutions agreed on racism, mistrust and suspicion between the Phoenix community and surrounding areas making it difficult for them to co-exist.

“As a result, 2021 unrest found a ready fertile ground to spread mistrust and suspicion between the communities. CRL Rights Commission found that racism is prevalent in Phoenix and it has a negative impact in the lives of the African people in terms of economy, public service.”

