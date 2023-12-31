Daily News update: SA files case against Israel, AKA murder latest, Joburg DA plans, house of horrors and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes South Africa has filed an urgent case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the state of crimes of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and according to the police minister, the AKA murder investigation was now at an advanced stage and it was just “a matter of time” before the culprits would be brought to book.

Meanwhile, DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku says the party will continue the fight for the soul of the city in 2024 and a 35-year-old man allegedly professing to be a prophet has been arrested on two counts of murder and rape at the Silver Oaks village in Limpopo.

News Today: 31 December 2023

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about disruptive rain leading to flooding in two provinces and severe thunderstorms in three provinces this New Year’s Eve. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

SA takes Israel to International Court of Justice accusing it of ‘genocidal acts’

In a significant development, South Africa has filed an urgent case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the state of crimes of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

This comes after nearly three months of relentless Israeli bombardment which has killed more than 21,500 people, about two thirds of them women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

South Africa initiated proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice for alleged crimes against humanity committed in Palestine. Photo: Said Khatib / AFP

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the application against Israel was filed on Friday.

CONTINUE: SA takes Israel to International Court of Justice accusing it of ‘genocidal acts’

AKA murder LATEST: ‘We just need to get that particular person’ – Cele

More than 10 months has gone by since the “execution-style” killings of award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Jarryd Forbes and his close friend and celeb chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane sent shockwaves throughout the country.

In his latest effort to dodge the bullets, Cele provided a progress update of the investigation to the media in Cape Town on Friday.

CCTV footage of the moment rapper AKA was shot and killed has been leaked on social media. Image via Instagram @akaworldwide/Twitter

According to the police minister, the investigation was now at an advanced stage and it was just “a matter of time” before the culprits would be brought to book.

CONTINUE: AKA murder LATEST: ‘We just need to get that particular person’ – Cele

Joburg DA plans to call for fresh municipal elections in 2024

DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku says the party will continue the fight for the soul of the city in 2024.

Reflecting on the year that was, Kayser-Echeozonjoku said Johannesburg residents suffered a blow when the DA-led coalition was removed from power earlier in the year, but the party was preparing to introduce a motion at the beginning of next year for a dissolution of council and a call for fresh municipal elections.

DA flag. Picture: Gallo Image s/ Foto24 / Nelius Rademan

The removal of Mpho Phalatse in January saw the installation of two new mayors under the multi-party coalition, Government of Local Unity (GLU).

CONTINUE: Joburg DA plans to call for fresh municipal elections in 2024

House of horrors unearthed as ‘prophet’ nabbed for alleged double rape and murder

A 35-year-old man allegedly professing to be a prophet has been arrested on two counts of murder and rape at the Silver Oaks village in Limpopo.

Police said they were notified of a murder near Willows Clinic on Saturday morning and found a 37-year-old woman with stab wounds on her neck.

Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo: iStock

The woman reportedly told her sister she and her daughter had been stabbed by a man alleged to be a prophet. Her 20-year-old daughter was also found dead in the sitting room half naked with a stab wound and signs of being raped. She was certified dead as well.

CONTINUE: House of horrors unearthed as ‘prophet’ nabbed for alleged double rape and murder

Ladysmith floods: Death toll expected to rise as search for bodies continue

The number of people who lost their lives in flash floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Christmas Day has risen to 21 with the number of victims of the disaster expected to rise.

This after rescue workers recovered three more bodies following the devastating flash floods on Christmas Day.

Police Search and Rescue officials on the ground at the Ladysmith floods. Photo: Saps

The bodies were recovered near the Klip River area in Ladysmith where the banks of the river burst.

CONTINUE: Ladysmith floods: Death toll expected to rise as search for bodies continue

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Mzwakhhe Mbuli wants payment, food basket price drop, 2023 matric results, Kirsten Kluyts case and more