Daily News update: Mzwakhhe Mbuli wants payment, food basket price drop, 2023 matric results, Kirsten Kluyts case and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes struggle activist and musician Mzwakhe Mbuli says he would not campaign for the ANC until the party pays him R500 000 that was allegedly owed to him for previous work he claims he did for the party in 2010 and there was a slight drop in the household food basket price, but this does not mean that low-income consumers can now afford to eat nutritious food.

Meanwhile, the Class of 2023 will have to wait until 18 January before Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will finally release the matric exam results and the 21-year-old college student accused of raping and murdering Kirsten Kluyts has been denied bail and will welcome the new year behind bars.

News Today: 30 December 2023

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms leading to flooding in three provinces, possible flash flooding in two provinces, and disruptive rain leading to flooding in the Western Cape. – full weather forecast here.

‘I won’t campaign for the ANC until they pay me my R500k’ – Mzwakhe Mbuli

With less than a year until the general elections, struggle activist and musician Mzwakhe Mbuli says he would not campaign for the ANC until the party pays him R500 000 that was allegedly owed to him for previous work he claims he did for the party in 2010.

Mbuli told The Citizen that he had noticed that several politicians had been using his music and poetry to campaign ahead of next year’s polls.

Mzwakhe Mbuli wants money allegedly owed to him by the ANC. Picture: Instagram/ Mzwakhe Mbuli

According to him, he will refuse to do work for the ANC until the alleged 13-year-old debt was paid.

Slight drop in food basket price, but no relief for low-income consumers

There was a slight drop in the household food basket price, but this does not mean that low-income consumers can now afford to eat nutritious food. The decrease was thanks to various vegetables costing less, although sources of protein that are important for growing children still increased in price.

The Household Food Basket cost on average R5 238,20 in December, R76,43 (-1.4%) less than the price of R5 314,63 in November, but R385,03 (7.9%) more than in December last year, when it cost R4 853,18.

Image: iStock

The survey for the household food basket is part of the Household Affordability Index run by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group and conducted by women who live and shop in low-income communities at 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries, in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, Mtubatuba (in Northern KwaZulu-Natal) and Springbok (in the Northern Cape).

Hurry up and wait? Here’s when 2023 matric exam results will be released

The Class of 2023 will have to wait until 18 January before Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will finally release the matric exam results.

This despite confirmation from the Department of Basic Education (DBE) that all the examination papers were already marked and the results captured in the week leading up to Christmas after the last exam papers were written on 6 December.

The Department of Education has announced that the 2023 matric exam results will be released in mid-January. Photo: Tracy Lee Stark

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explained the department is currently still in the process of collecting data from the various marking centres across the country.

Just add some hope! KFC customers raise R8m for Gift of the Givers

KFC customers have raised a whopping R8 116 398 through the R2 Add Hope donation initiative this month.

All the money donated will go to the Gift of the Givers, and KFC will match the amount, making it a total of R16 232 796.

KFC outlet. Photo for illustration only: iStock

KFC’s partnership with Gift of the Givers is about giving the gift of Hope, amplifying the reach of hunger programmes, and demonstrating to South Africans the profound impact of their contributions.

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused ‘a danger to society, especially women’, denied bail

The 21-year-old college student accused of raping and murdering Kirsten Kluyts has been denied bail and will welcome the new year behind bars.

The accused appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday where the judgment was handed down.

The man accused of the rape and murder of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts appeared at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 29 December. Photo via Facebook

In its ruling, the court said posed a “danger to society, especially to the women in our community”.

“After thorough consideration, taking into account the applicant’s version and the evidence tendered by the state, the court finds the applicant has not discharged the onus of proving any exceptional circumstances that would, in the interest of justice, permit his release on bail. Therefore, the applicant’s application for bail has been denied”.

