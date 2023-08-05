By Cornelia Le Roux
5 Aug 2023
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial recap: Case intensifies but what’s the truth?

Explosive revelations and shocking claims unravel in the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, captivated by a no-holds-barred presiding judge.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng reacts during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe
The rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been moving along swiftly with startling evidence and bombshell claims emerging as new presiding judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, cuts to the chase with his no-holdsbarred approach. Mokgoatlheng was, after all, star striker “Jimmy Greaves” for Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs during the so-called golden era of soccer. And he has proven himself to be a judicial straight-shooter. The five accused – Mthokozisi Ncube, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokozisi Maphisa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Fisokuhle Ntuli – have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal...

