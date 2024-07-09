Daily news update: Tourist killed by elephant | Portia Modise’s hijacking | Undocumented women, children hidden inside bus trailer

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a tourist was killed on Sunday afternoon in Pilanesberg National Park after an elephant attacked him. The individual, said to be a Spanish man, stepped out of his car to take a picture, sources said.

Meanwhile, former Banyana Banyana Captain Portia Modise was left perplexed after being hijacked outside her home over the weekend.

Furthermore, Paarl police have detained women and children who were hidden inside a bus trailer, a move welcomed by the Department of Home Affairs.

News Today: 9 July 2024

Cold fronts will bring heavy rain, winds and snow to southern South Africa, causing widespread disruptions. – full weather forecast here.

Spanish tourist killed by elephant in Pilanesberg

A tourist was killed on Sunday afternoon in Pilanesberg National Park after an elephant attacked him. The individual, said to be a Spanish man, stepped out of his car to take a picture, sources said.

A park visitor said that their family was on a game drive and saw an ambulance rush past yesterday afternoon, presumably to collect the injured tourist. The seriously injured man was rushed to hospital but later succumbed from his injuries.

“Visitors to the park must realise that these are wild animals.” Picture: iStock

While no official statement has been issued yet, several sources at the Pilanesberg National Park confirmed the incident.

‘No possibility under the sun R78 billion will be collected’, says Ramokgopa on municipal debt

The R78 billion municipal debt owed to Eskom needs to be urgently addressed, as projections suggest it could escalate into trillions of rands over the next 26 years.

This is according to Electricity and Energy Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

A general view of Tutuka Power Station in Standerton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Deon Raath

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday, Ramokgopa indicated that several factors, including revenue collection failures and illegal connections, had exacerbated municipalities’ challenges in settling their debts to Eskom.

Former Banyana Captain Portia Modise’s plea following hijack

Former Banyana Banyana Captain Portia Modise was left perplexed after being hijacked outside her home over the weekend.

“I’m not alright guys. Yesterday when I got home, there were a few guys…I was pointed with firearms, I was hijacked, they took the car at the gate of our house,” said Modise.

Portia Modise standing in front of her now-hijacked Polo Golf 5. Picture: @modiseportia12/X

Banyana Banyana’s leading all-time goal scorer shared the brief video on her X account appealing to her followers to help her find her car. She also shared the vehicle’s registration.

‘No factual or legal basis’: MultiChoice responds to ‘Queen Modjadji’ court challenge

Multichoice says it is confident in its legal battle with the Balobedu Royal Council over the screening of Queen Modjadji.

The series is set to premier this Sunday on Mzansi Magic, but has been at the centre of a court challenge.

The Balobedu Royal Council said the upcoming broadcast of Queen Modjadji will undermine and marginalise the Khelobedu language as well as Balobedu people. Picture: mzansimagic/Instagram

The Balobedu Royal Council in Limpopo said the broadcast of a drama series will undermine and marginalise the Khelobedu language and Balobedu people. Led by Chief Gabriel Rasebotsa, the Council approached the High Court in Pretoria to interdict the airing of the series.

Western Cape police find undocumented women and children hidden inside bus trailer

Paarl police have detained women and children who were hidden inside a bus trailer, a move welcomed by the Department of Home Affairs.

According to Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, South African Police Service (Saps) officers were patrolling the N1 highway on Saturday morning when they noticed people disembarking from a passenger bus near the Sonstraal offramp.

Image for illustrative purposes. Photo: iStock

Police officers approached the bus and discovered undocumented women and children inside the trailer attached to the bus.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

