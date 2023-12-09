Daily News update: New Eskom CEO, Phala Phala mastermind denied bail, Shosholoza Meyl failure, cricket fans shut out and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes bail was refused for Imanuwela David, the man suspected of being the mastermind behind the break-in at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm, cricket fans will not be able to watch the tour between SA and India on SABC.

Meanwhile, the Shosholoza Meyl train, operated by Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), was unable to reach Cape Town from Johannesburg and Hildegard Steenkamp, an accountant from Boksburg, received an effective 50-year prison sentence for embezzling R537 million from her previous job.

News Today: 9 December 2023

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about disruptive rain leading to localised flooding in the Western Cape; severe thunderstorms with possible strong damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours in six provinces and extremely high fire danger in the Northern Cape– full weather forecast here.

Dan Marokane appointed new CEO of Eskom

Dan Marokane has been announced as as the new Group Chief Executive of Eskom.

Marokane’s appointment comes months after the resignation of former CEO André de Ruyter.

Dan Marokane has been appointed as the new CEO of Eskom. Photo: X/@CueSibiya

Eskom said Marokane is a qualified chemical engineer – who has an MBA – and is an executive with more than 20 years senior leadership experience.

Alleged Phala Phala mastermind Imanuwela David denied bail

Imanuwela David, the alleged mastermind behind the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm has been denied bail.

Magistrate Predeshni Ponnan handed down judgment in the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Friday.

Accused number one Imanuwela David appeared has been denied bail in the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo. Photo: X/@SimplyCowboy

Ponnan said it was clear from the evidence by both the state and the defence that David intentionally and knowly flouted the laws of not only South Africa, but Namibia as well by contravening the Covid-19 regulations and fleeing the country “through illegal means.”

Cricket fans shut out again as CSA and SABC fail to reach agreement

The ongoing broadcast rights battle between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the SABC has hit another hurdle, with the national federation confirming on Friday that the public broadcaster will not show the Proteas’ home tour against India on television.

Following months of negotiations on the free-to-air broadcast rights of the eight-match tour which starts this weekend, CSA said it received an offer from the SABC last week at a “massively discounted rate”.

Cricket fans will not be able to watch the tour between SA and India on SABC. Picture: Jan Kruger/ICC/Getty Images

The federation had responded to the broadcaster on Wednesday, accepting the offer. Hours later, however, the SABC reportedly withdrew its offer after potential sponsors had pulled out.

‘It has ended in tears’ – Train passengers from Joburg to Cape Town forced to take the bus

Despite African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hailing the resumption of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) Shosholoza Meyl as a “railway renaissance”, the train failed to complete its trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

On Wednesday, the train travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town departed from Park Station for its 30-hour journey to the Western Cape.

The commuter train from Kariega to Gqeberha operational on 24 October 2023 in Kariega. Picture: Gallo Images/die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

However, passengers had to get off the train and complete their trip by bus on Friday due to theft of overhead wire cables.

Boksburg multi-million fraudster Hilda Steenkamp sentenced to 50 years

Boksburg accountant Hildegard Steenkamp has been sentenced to an effective 50 years in prison for stealing R537m from her former employer.

The Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Friday found her guilty of over 330 counts of theft from her former employer, Medtronic (Pty) Ltd, over a 13-year period.

Image: iStock.

She also defrauded SARS of around R311m. Sentencing began in August and was concluded on Friday.

Dr Malinga set to launch new show after paying off his R2.1 million Sars debt

Award-winning singer Dr Malinga set tongues wagging on social media after he broke down during his interview on Podcast and Chill last year while speaking about his financial troubles.

Since then, the singer says he has managed to bounce back through hard work and the assistance of the good Samaritans who lent a helping hand.

Musician and businessman, Dr Malinga. Picture: Facebook/ Dr Malinga

Speaking about how he ended up in debt during his recent interview on the B-Hive podcast, Dr Malinga said his accountant did him dirty.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

