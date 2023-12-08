Daily News update: Taxi driver assault, Khune stripped of captaincy, SANDF ‘torture squad’ and more

News today includes South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya denying the existence of a military torture...

News today includes South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya denying the existence of a military torture squad, and South Africans urging a taxi driver to file a case against a woman who assaulted him after an accident in Umhlanga.

Meanwhile, the Kaizer Chiefs have stripped Itumeleng Khune of his captaincy, while he also remains “temporarily separated from the team” and a group of 25 000 private and public doctors are also asking the president to send the NHI Bill back to parliament.

News Today: 8 December 2023

In today’s weather update, the weather service has has alerted residents to extremely high fire danger conditions in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape. No other warnings issued – full weather forecast here.

‘Too much work’ – Zondo says judges don’t get two cheques amid complaints, reserved judgments delays

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the workload faced by judges can be overwhelming at times, noting that the sheer volume of cases often makes it difficult to deliver timely judgments.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo was speaking during a media briefing following the conclusion this year’s judges conference on Thursday.

The Chief Justice indicated that the conference was alive to the fact that there were concerns in the public that complaints against judges take long to be finalised.

Taxi driver urged to open case after woman assaults him on busy road

South Africans on social media are urging a taxi driver to file a case against a woman who assaulted him after an accident in Umhlanga on Tuesday morning.

“[I] started my day with beating up a taxi driver. I’m high on adrenaline right now,” tweeted the woman, @thusthus12, after the incident.



Although she claimed to have been applauded by eyewitnesses on the scene, those who watched the incident on a video that has been circulating on social media have condemned her actions.

Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Thursday that they have stripped Itumeleng Khune of his captaincy at Amakhosi, while their veteran goalkeeper also remains “temporarily separated from the team.”

This is after reports emerged that Khune had arrived at training under the influence of alcohol. Khune was subsequently ordered to appear before a Kaizer Chiefs Disciplinary Committee.

Itumeleng Khune has been stripped of the Kaizer Chiefs captaincy.

“At the conclusion of the Club’s rigorous disciplinary processes last week, the committee has taken stern action and decided that Itumeleng Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled,” read a statement from Chiefs on Thursday.

25 000 doctors also ask president to send NHI Bill back to parliament

A group of 25 000 private and public doctors are also asking the president to send the NHI Bill back to parliament because they believe it lacks clarity on key elements and if it is implemented in its current form, it will have a devastating impact on the country’s ability to deliver quality healthcare.

The South African Health Professionals Collaboration (SAHPC), a national group of nine medical, dental and allied healthcare practitioners’ associations which represents more than 25 000 dedicated private and public sector healthcare workers, wants parliament to reconsider the NHI Bill.



“While we support the fundamental principle of universal health access that underpins the Bill, it seems that this NHI Bill has been rushed through the legislative process without substantive engagement with healthcare professionals or due consideration of our submissions,” Caroline Corbett, a spokesperson for the SAHPC, says.

SANDF denies existence of torture squad that allegedly kidnaps, tortures and murders

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya has denied the existence of a military torture squad.

Maphwanya briefed the media on Thursday to address Open Secrets’ allegations of torture and assassinations carried out by members of the SANDF.

SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya.

Maphwanya said allegations of the existence of the torture squad responsible for kidnapping, torture and murder were “alarming”.

